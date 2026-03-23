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EMMANUEL EGEJURUM: THE FORCE ADC CANNOT IGNORE

Politics is not won by wishful thinking, it is won by structure, strategy, and strength. Today, one name within ADC clearly embodies these winning qualities: Barr. Emmanuel Egejurum.

While others are busy telling zoning stories and playing to emotions, Egejurum is on the ground doing the real political work, building alliances, mobilizing structures, and securing loyalty across wards, LGAs, and zones. This is not theory; this is practical politics.

In a season shortened by INEC timelines and tightened by the Electoral Act, only those with capacity can survive. Egejurum has not only survived, he has taken the lead.

Let it be said clearly: tickets are not given in politics, they are won. And among all contenders, Egejurum has shown the hunger, the reach, and the political intelligence required to win both the primary and the general election.

ADC must make a choice: sentiment or victory.

This is a coalition party that must think beyond internal appeasement and focus on the bigger prize which is winning power. Without victory, zoning becomes meaningless. Without strength, there is nothing to negotiate.

Egejurum brings what the moment demands which are;

Grassroots dominance

Cross-party acceptance

Strategic planning

Political courage

Others are waiting. He is working.

Others are talking. He is connecting.

Others are hoping. He is building.

The message is simple and urgent:

ADC must field a candidate who can win, and that candidate is Barr. Emmanuel Egejurum.

The time for sentiment is over.

The time for power is now.

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