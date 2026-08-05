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CHIEF CHARLES ORIE: THE MAN IN FOCUS

GET READY! CHARLIE IS COMING!!!

By Uzochukwu Boniface (writes from Owerri)

Shell began its operations in Nigeria in 1936. In 1938, they discovered one of their earliest oil deposits at Ihuo (Iho), now in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, and used Owerri as their operational base in Nigeria.

In 1951, the oil well discovered at Ihuo (Iho), now in Ikeduru, Imo State, was drilled, but the oil was not in commercial quantity.

Disappointed with the oil deposit in Imo State, the search for oil and gas in Eastern Nigeria continued.

In 1956, Shell discovered a larger commercial oil deposit at Oloibiri (now in Bayelsa State). Later, with more discoveries across the Eastern Niger Delta, Shell moved its operational centre from Owerri to Port Harcourt, where it expanded its operations and began oil exportation from Rivers State.

So, what happened to Imo State after 1938?

Quietly beneath the ground, the oil kept expanding. The gas kept maturing and increasing, while Imo state focused on farming and other minor economic productions.

Today, however, the world has placed increased value on natural gas as it’s most valuable natural resources, because it powers industries, generates electricity, supports fertilizer production and petrochemical production, fuels petrochemical industries, and serves as a key energy source for many developing and developed economies.

And now, that once rejected Imo State has the highest deposit of natural gas in the whole of Africa.

As we speak, there are billions of dollars’ worth of resources beneath the soil of Imo State.

If Imo State’s gas resources are fully explored, proven, and responsibly developed, the state could witness an economic transformation unlike anything seen before.

Billions of dollars will flow into the state’s economy through local and foreign investments. Thousands of direct and indirect jobs will be created for young people. New industries will emerge. Manufacturing will expand. Electricity generation will improve. Roads, housing, schools, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure will receive greater investment. Government revenue will also increase, creating more opportunities to improve the quality of life for the people.

This is more than just an energy opportunity, it is an opportunity for economic transformation. With sound planning, transparency, and strategic leadership, Imo State will position itself as one of Africa’s fastest rising regional economies over the coming decades.

This is the reason why the next Governor of Imo State must be strategically selected to be elected.

The Federal Government and Imo state doesn’t just need someone to replace Hope Uzodinma, but a man who can represent them well in a state that is rapidly becoming Nigeria’s biggest economic power.

A man who is already in the corridors of power and understand the rudiments of leadership because of what Imo state is becoming.

And the FOCUS is on… Chief Charles Orie. The man of the moment.

Who is Chief Charles Orie?

Chief Charles Umuezurike Orie is a Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and politician from Umuokanne in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

He has served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) from 2020 to 2024.

During his tenure, ISOPADEC carried out projects such as the construction of hospitals, rehabilitation of primary healthcare centres, youth skill acquisition programmes, scholarship schemes, agricultural empowerment initiatives, and infrastructure projects in oil producing communities.

He is also the founder and owner of Chief Charles Orie Foundation, which supports healthcare, education, youth and women empowerment, and rural development.

In 2024, he resigned from ISOPADEC and has since been active in consultations and political activities ahead of the Imo State governorship race.

Chief Charles Orie is a grassroots leader with experience in community development and public administration. He is a public figure, with a resounding record of good leadership.

A leader who understands economic development, believes in industrialization, values education and innovation, promotes transparency, and can build partnerships that position Imo State for sustainable growth.

With Chief Charles Orie as the next Governor, Imo state has the potential to become one of Nigeria’s leading industrial and commercial centres, and will emerge as one of the strongest state economies in West Africa, not simply because of the resources beneath its soil, but because of the vision, planning, and discipline used to transform those resources into lasting prosperity for its people.

Natural resources alone do not create prosperity. They require visionary leadership, sound policies, transparency, accountability, security, and the ability to attract responsible investors while protecting the interests of local communities and the environment… And this is where Chief Charles Orie comes in to fill our vacuum in Imo State.

The opportunity is real. But whether it will become reality completely depend on the choices made in the coming election and the leadership entrusted with shaping Imo State’s future.

This is the reason Chief Orie is the man in Focus because Imo state, Nigeria and Africa cannot afford to take the risk of losing such enormous potentials.

Get ready! Charlie is coming. The Focus is on him!

…Uzochukwu Boniface writes from Owerri

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