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BIRTHDAY FELICITATION TO OUR APEX LEADER, HON IKENGA IMO UGOCHINYERE IKEAGWUONU!

The Orlu Zone Executive Committee of the Action People’s Party (APP) heartily congratulates our distinguished Apex Leader, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, Member Representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, on the joyous occasion of his birthday.

Today, we celebrate a courageous leader, an outstanding legislator, and a committed democrat whose unwavering dedication to good governance, justice, and the welfare of the people continues to inspire hope across Imo State and beyond.

As you mark this special day, we join your family, friends, political associates, and countless admirers in thanking Almighty God for His abundant grace upon your life. We pray that He clothes you with sound health, divine wisdom, renewed strength, greater favour, and all the enablers you need to continue your noble service to humanity and the nation.

May this new chapter bring greater accomplishments, enduring peace, and even more opportunities to make lasting impacts in the lives of our people.

*Happy Birthday, our Apex Leader!*

By Orlu Zone Executive Committee

Action People’s Party (APP)

Long Live APP!

Long Live Orlu Zone!

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Signed:

Barr Ogemdi Ezeonye (Orlu Zonal chairman)

Hon Ihetu Kelly

(Orlu Zonal Exco)

Hon Ike macdonald

(Ex Officio, APP Orlu Zone zone),

Lady Vivian Odunze

(ORLU Zonal Woman Leader),

Hon. Jude Chibuike Osuala,

(Orlu Zonal Youth Leader),

Prince Nwauwa AUGUSTINE AGUEZE,

(Orlu Zonal Financial Secretary).

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