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Osuh Clan Celebrates ‘Iri Ji’ Festival In Grand Style As Comm. Emele Bags Award As ‘Ezi Ada Puru Iche’

Saturday, August 1, Osuh nation comprising of Osuama, Osuowere, Osuachara and Osuh towns in diaspora gathered in Oboh community, Isiala Mbano L.G.A of Imo State to mark her resurrected 3rd edition of ‘iri ji” festival.

The new yam festival was organised by Osuh Unity Voice in conjunction with traditional rulers of Osuh clan. While handing the occasion to God Almighty, Rev. Amarachukwu Duru prayed for bountiful harvest and God’s blessings upon Osuh scions to have successful intermarriage and achieve their political aspirations for the betterment of all.

In his speech as the chief host, HRH Eze Umunnakwe Edmund Agim – Eze Udo 4 of Osuama Ancient Kingdom – welcomed everyone present with the kolanut and said that “today is a beautiful day that God has ordained for Osuh clan members to gather and thank God for successfully coming to the end of farming season and stepping to harvest season.” Eze Udo said that the new yam festival has been in existence for centuries as was observed by our ancestors. He informed that Osuh clan which comprises of Osuama, Osuowere and Osuachara, has expanded that it now has 20 autonomous communities with Oboh being her ancestral home. He also informed that Osuh is younger brother of Abba in the present day Nwangele L.G.A of Imo State. The Eze said that Osuh nation has scions outside Isiala Mbano like in Ikperejere of Ihitte Uboma L.G.A of Imo State; Umuokanne in Ohaji/Egbema L.G.A of Imo State and Erema community in Rivers State.

The tradional ruler alongside the Secretary of Ndi Eze Osuh – H.R.H Eze Chima Obiadada Nwemeh – blessed the people and toasted that year 2026 would be a bountiful harvest in Osuh clan and Imo State. He warned on some elements that are not in support of Osuh clan unity to desist from such before the wrath of our ancestors descend on them. The Eze said that some of the sons and daughters of Osuh clan that have distinguished themselves on their field of endeavour would be honoured.

The peak of the event was the cutting and eating of the roasted yam with fresh palmoil by the traditional rulers present but before then, High Chief Mrs. Ruby Emele, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, was given award of honour as Ezi Ada Puru Iche of Osuh clan by ndi Eze and their Ugoeze wives. Upon receiving the award, Emele said that she feels good to be home as Osuh clan is blessed. “I’m happy to be honoured at home. I thank Osuh for the supports they have given to our beloved governor, distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma and as we can see Osuh scions are playing prominent role in the governor’s cabinet.” She stated.

Similarly, Apostle Prince Phil Madu Okunerere was given award of honour in recognition of his outstanding leadership and services to the good people of Osuh clan and Imo State in general through his free medical outreaches and building of schools for knowledge seeking. Moreso, the Commissioner for Finance in Imo State, Hon. Chuk Chukwuemeka, congratulated the recipients and pledged to support the unity and progress of Osuh clan. He also thanked the governor for appointing Osuh scions as first class commissioners.

Earlier on, the president general of Osuh Unity Voice, Ichie Kingsley Adibe, said that iri ji Osuh clan is getting it right by this gathering to observe what their ancestors have been doing for centuries past and quipped that it has no political colouration He enjoined all to join hands in ensuring that our heritage is strengthened for the good and unity of Osuh clan. Also, the newly elected of Osuh Progressive Union, Chief Henshaw Ogubuike, said that his led executives would be loyal to Eze Edmund Agim as head of ndi Eze Osuh and always seek his guidance in the affairs of Osuh.

Indeed, it was a colourful festival as there were various masquerades and cultural dance troupes including titled men and women in their traditional attires. Ndi Eze, Ndi Nze, ndi Ichie alongside their wives were dressed in their noble wears.

Some dignitaries present include – Isiala Mbano L.G.A Chairman, Evang Chika Okoroike that was represented by his vice chairman – Hon. Mrs. Stella Laz Onyema. Others include the President General of Osuama Autonomous Community, Mr Charles Chimezie; the Nigeria Democratic Congress flag bearer for Isiala Mbano State Constituency – Emma Chijioke Okpara and Chief Festus Onuoha – newly elected Vice President General 2 of Osuh Progressive Union among other dignitaries.

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