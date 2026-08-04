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Imolites Condemn Alleged Armed Invasion of EWAMAC Headquarters

***Demand Justice Against BENICOUX

Imolites have condemned the alleged armed invasion of the headquarters of the Eastern Waste Management Corporation (EWAMAC) by suspected unlicensed waste operators and security personnel, describing the development as a disturbing assault on constituted authority and a dangerous attempt to intimidate officials performing their statutory responsibilities. The reaction followed an earlier statement by EWAMAC alleging that armed men invaded its headquarters in connection with activities surrounding waste management operations in the state.

The stakeholders described the alleged action as unacceptable in a democratic society, insisting that no individual, company or group should resort to intimidation, force or the deployment of armed personnel to frustrate lawful government operations. They maintained that disputes involving waste management, regulation or enforcement should be addressed through dialogue and established legal channels rather than through actions capable of threatening the safety of public officials and other workers.

Particular attention has been drawn to the alleged involvement of BENICOUX, with the stakeholders demanding a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. They called on the relevant security and investigative authorities to identify all those allegedly involved, establish their respective roles and prosecute anyone found culpable, stressing that justice must not be compromised by political connections, influence or social status.

The stakeholders also warned influential individuals and the “high and mighty” in Imo State against intimidating, obstructing or interfering with EWAMAC officials in the discharge of their duties. They argued that environmental sanitation and waste management are matters of public interest, with serious implications for public health, flooding and environmental safety, and therefore should not be subjected to the whims of private interests or individuals seeking to operate outside regulatory requirements.

They consequently urged the state government and security agencies to protect the integrity of EWAMAC and ensure that its officials can carry out their lawful responsibilities without fear or intimidation. While calling for justice over the alleged invasion, the stakeholders stressed that nobody is above the law and that any person or organisation found to have participated in the alleged attack or obstruction of government duties must be made to face the consequences in accordance with the law.

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