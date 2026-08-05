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RENEWED HOPE ESTATES:

PRESIDENT TINUBU METICULOUSLY TACKLING NIGERIA’S HOUSING CHALLENGE, SAYS DR. IJEOMAH ARODIOGBU

The National Vice Chairman (South-East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme, describing it as a bold and practical response to Nigeria’s longstanding housing deficit.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Dr. Arodiogbu said the Tinubu administration has moved beyond policy pronouncements to implementing a nationwide affordable housing programme aimed at expanding homeownership, creating jobs, stimulating economic growth, and improving the quality of life for millions of Nigerians.

According to him, housing remains one of Nigeria’s most pressing development challenges, with an estimated housing deficit running into millions of units. He noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda has introduced a structured approach that combines public investment, private sector participation, and affordable financing mechanisms to make homeownership accessible to low- and middle-income Nigerians.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated that solving Nigeria’s housing challenge requires deliberate investment, innovation and inclusive financing. The Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme is laying the foundation for sustainable urban development while making the dream of homeownership attainable for ordinary Nigerians,” Dr. Arodiogbu stated.

Dr. Arodiogbu highlighted key milestones of the programme, including:

The Federal Government’s target of delivering 100,000 housing units nationwide under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme. The programme covers all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with homes available through outright purchase, mortgage financing and rent-to-own options.

The first phase provides for Renewed Hope Cities in each of the six geopolitical zones and the FCT, alongside Renewed Hope Estates in the remaining states to ensure nationwide access to affordable housing. Beneficiaries can access National Housing Fund (NHF) mortgages at 6 percent interest and Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) Rent-to-Own schemes, reducing the financial burden of acquiring homes.

He further observed that major housing developments are already progressing in locations such as Karsana, Abuja, where more than 3,000 housing units have been flagged off, while the 2,000-unit Renewed Hope City in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, has reached an advanced stage with sales already underway.

Dr. Arodiogbu also praised the administration for adopting innovative housing designs that allow homeowners to expand one-bedroom units into larger homes as their income grows, thereby promoting affordability and long-term sustainability.

He noted that beyond addressing shelter needs, the housing programme is expected to stimulate Nigeria’s economy through large-scale construction activities, create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, support local manufacturers of building materials, and encourage investment across the real estate value chain. According to programme updates, thousands of jobs have already been generated through ongoing construction activities.

The APC National Vice Chairman commended the Minister of Housing and Urban Development and all stakeholders driving the implementation of the programme, urging Nigerians particularly civil servants, artisans, traders, young professionals and members of the diaspora, to take advantage of the available financing options.

“The Renewed Hope Estates initiative is not merely about constructing houses; it is about building communities, creating wealth, generating employment and restoring dignity through decent shelter. This is one of the defining legacies of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he added.

Dr. Arodiogbu reaffirmed that the Tinubu administration remains committed to expanding access to affordable housing as part of its broader strategy for inclusive economic growth, urban renewal and national development.

Arodiogbu also lauded governor Hope Uzodimma for replicating similar housing scheme gesture in Imo State, adding that APC at both the Federal and State levels are living up to expectations and setting a precedence that would live in the sands of time.

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