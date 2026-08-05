Spread the love

MEET CHIOMA, THE 22 YEAR OLD SHOEMAKER.

In this Genzee generation where it is believed that our youths are not prepared to go the extra mile, some our making waves out of self discipline and self reliance to eke out a living and assist their parents.

Recently, I ran into a 22 year old lady, Miss Chioma who is deep neck into shoemaking.

I was excited and decided to engage her in an interview hoping that her fellow young ones would take a cue from her.

Peruse the interview at her modern shoe factory at Orogwe market, Owerri-west.

Trumpeta: Let’s meet you young lady.

Chioma: My name is Duruonyeaku, Oluebube Chioma. I am 22.

I am a graduate of Business Education from Alvan Ikoku University College of Education, Owerri.

I made 2-1(Second Class upper) in 2024 and presently waiting for my NYSC call up.

Trumpeta: What do you do for a living?

Chioma: I am into footwears for both genders.

Trumpeta: What moved you into shoemaking, an exclusive field for the males.

Chioma: I love fashion and also went to a technical college(FSTC) Ohansu, Abia State.

It was more of pratical works, wood work, automobile, exhibition and more of handiwork stuff, so i picked interest in shoemaking.

That was when my passion for it started and today I am a proud shoemaker.

Trumpeta: For how long have you been in this business?

Chioma: About three years now. I started learning the skills in my first year in 2024, so when I was about to finish my final exams, I registered for the skill at Orji.

Trumpeta: How long was your apprenticeship?

Chioma: Just 1 year only.

Trumpeta: Did you pay for the apprenticeship?

Chioma: Yes.

Trumpeta: How do you source your materials?

Chioma: I buy materials in bulk from Aba and one buys according to ones need and types.

Trumpeta: As a young lady what advice do you have for your fellow youths?

Chioma: They should always do the right thing.

For my fellow girls, prostitution is not the best and it is risky. One cannot because of bad economy mess oneself up. Think of something good to do and go for it.

Me for instance, I did my IT at Fox Bar and Grill, Owerri and later got employed there because of my performance.

I later worked as a Waitress there, made some savings and with my parents support, I started this business. It was not easy starting but one has to begin from somewhere.

Trumpeta: What are your driving forces?

Chioma: Take a step first. Be consistent, courageous and focused.

Trumpeta: What puts you off?

Chioma: I hate disrespect and hates when one jokes with my business. I hate lies and like transparency.

Trumpeta: Now, let’s go a little personal. What type of man would you go for assuming…

Chioma: (Smiles!) my dream man must first love me, be God fearing, be good, generous, be able to take accountability, tall like me, dark and of course handsome.

Trumpeta: Final words for your fellow youths.

Chioma: First they should decide what to be in life and push towards that.

They should be prayerful becaus e with God everything is possible.

About The Author