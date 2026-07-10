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How Imo Police Crossed Creeks To Nab Kidnappers, Rescue Victim, Recover Valuable Items, Arms

The last may not have been heard of the latest exploit of the Imo State police command, especially in the arrest of kidnap kingpins across Egbema River creeks.

Following intelligence gathering, the Imo police ventured into a radical approach against suspected kidnappers and criminals terrorizing the state and its environs.

In a press conference held on Wednesday at the command by the State Commissioner, CP Audu Garba Bosso, he said prominent among the cases was the arrest of notorious kidnapping suspect and the successful rescue of three kidnapped victims in Ohaji/Egbema L.G.A.

Full text of the conference reads;

“PRESS BRIEFING BY THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, IMO STATE COMMAND, CP AUDU GARBA BOSSO, PSC(+), MNIPS, ON RECENT OPERATIONAL SUCCESSES OF IMO STATE COMMAND

“Good day , gentlemen of the press.

I welcome you all and appreciate your presence at this briefing. Today, I wish to update Ndi Imo and the general public on recent operational successes recorded by operatives of the Imo State Police Command in our sustained offensive against kidnapping, terrorism, and other violent crimes.

“In the past two months, the Command under my stewardship arrested a total of 184 suspects in separate intelligence-led operations for criminal offences bordering on kidnapping, terrorism, armed robbery, cultism, murder, defilement, rape, sexual assault, vehicle snatching, stealing, receiving stolen property, and other violent crimes. The operations also led to the rescue of three kidnapped victims unharmed.

“In the course of these operations, the Command recovered two AK-47 rifles, eleven AK-47 magazines, three M16 rifle magazines, five locally made double-barrel/cut-to-size guns, four locally made pistols, a total of 382 rounds of assorted ammunition comprising 138 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 148 rounds of M16 rifle ammunition, 76 rounds of 9mm Beretta pistol ammunition, and 20 rounds of GPMG ammunition, 18 live cartridges, one empty Beretta magazine, one blue Toyota Highlander SUV without a registration number, one ash-coloured Mercedes-Benz GLK Jeep with registration number YAB 831 DQ, three Q-Link motorcycles, one Sumec generator set, eight branded cult caps, one human skull, and assorted criminal charms.

“Following the arrest and confessional statements of two kidnapping kingpins, Confidence Vitalis (28) of Ukugba, Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, and Ishiaya Rejoice (32) of Emuoha in Rivers State, operatives of the Imo State Police Command on 6th July, 2026 carried out a follow-up operation at a suspected kidnappers’ and terrorists’ hideout located within the Egbema River creek.

“It will be recalled that on 30th June, 2026, the Command successfully rescued a kidnapped victim in Egbema who was abducted on 27th June, 2026 by the same kidnapping syndicate. Intelligence obtained from the rescue operation, the subsequent arrest of the kingpins, and their confessional statements led operatives to the suspects’ hideout, culminating in the latest operation.

“During the operation, the camp was successfully dislodged and seven additional suspects were arrested (who are sited there).

“During the operation, the Command recovered one AK-47 rifle, four AK-47 magazines, sixteen rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, three locally made cut-to-size guns, sixteen live cartridges, one empty Beretta magazine, twenty rounds of GPMG ammunition, one human skull, and assorted criminal charms.

“The rescued victims identified some of the arrested suspects as members of the gang responsible for their abduction.

“Further investigation established that the same criminal gang was responsible for the killing of two personnel of the Imo State Homeland Security at Umuguma, Owerri West Local Government Area, on 16th May, 2026, during an attempt to kidnap Mrs. Betty Oluchi Dike.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate.

“In a related development, on 7th July, 2026, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Imo State Police Command stormed the Obiakpu swamps in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, where they recovered an additional cache of 346 rounds of live ammunition, comprising 122 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 148 rounds of M16 rifle ammunition, and 76 rounds of 9mm Beretta pistol ammunition. The operatives also recovered seven magazines, comprising four AK-47 rifle magazines and three M16 rifle magazines.

“In a different development, detectives of the Imo State Police Command arrested Nduka Iheme, ‘m’, a 58-year-old resident of Umuakabia, Orsu LGA, on June 24, 2026, for alleged sexual abuse of two 15-year-old minors. The arrest followed complaints by the victims’ parents. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly lured the victims to his residence under the pretext of offering them a job and had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victims against the order of nature. The victims were taken for medical examination, while the suspect has made useful statements. The case will be charged to court.

“Similarly, on June 4, 2026, Chijoke Johnson, a 19-year-old from Akpuru Nnorie, Ngor-Okpala LGA, was apprehended for the alleged defilement of an 8-year-old minor. The incident occurred when the victim visited Johnson’s residence to fetch water, during which he allegedly forced her inside and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. Medical examinations confirmed signs of defilement, and Johnson has confessed to the crime.

“These achievements are a clear demonstration of the Command’s resolve to deny criminal elements any safe haven within Imo State. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate, recover additional weapons, and dismantle all criminal networks connected to these activities.

“I wish to commend the courage, professionalism, and resilience of our operatives whose commitment continues to yield positive results. I also appreciate the support of members of the public whose timely and credible information has greatly contributed to these successes.

“I want to assure Ndi Imo that the Imo State Police Command remains fully committed to protecting lives and property. We will sustain intelligence-led operations across all parts of the State until every criminal network is dismantled and those responsible are brought to justice.

“I urge members of the public to continue partnering with the Police by providing useful information. Together, we will continue to keep Imo State safe and secure”.

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