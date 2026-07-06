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AMB. CHIEF ENGR. MAGNUS AGARA (OKPATAONYEOHA I OF AMURIE OMANZE) HOSTS A HISTORIC 2026 AMAEZE AMURIE OGHO ORIE CULTURAL FESTIVAL, REAFFIRMING THE ENDURING SPIRIT OF UNITY, CULTURAL PRIDE, AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

The 2026 Amaeze Amurie Ogho Orie Cultural Festival will be remembered as a defining moment in the cultural renaissance of ISU Local Government Area as Amb. Chief Engr. Magnus Agara (Okpataonyeoha I of Amurie Omanze) hosted one of the most remarkable celebrations of the rich cultural heritage of Amaeze Amurie in ISU Local Government Area, Imo State.

The Ogho festival is a pre-colonial masquerade institution widely celebrated across Isu LGA and neighboring towns including Amandugba, Ekwe, Amurie, and Umuaka. Typically held between June and August after the yam planting season, Ogho marks a period of communal rest, reconciliation, and cultural renewal. The festival functions as a traditional conflict-mitigation mechanism. Community norms prescribe that disputes be settled and court cases suspended during the season, reinforcing restorative justice, social trust, and collective peacebuilding. The masquerade performances, dance, and public rituals serve as platforms for transmitting values of respect for elders, communal responsibility, economic sustainability and intergenerational continuity.

Far beyond a traditional festival, the historic event stood as a powerful declaration that a people who honour their culture preserve their identity, strengthen their unity, and secure a prosperous future for generations yet unborn. It showcased the enduring values of peace, resilience, love, communal harmony, and the timeless traditions that define the people of Amaeze Amurie.

The festival attracted an impressive gathering of royal fathers, political leaders, government officials, captains of industry, security chiefs, youth and women organizations, community stakeholders, and illustrious sons and daughters of ISU from across Imo State and beyond, transforming Amaeze Amurie into a centre of cultural excellence and unity.

The colourful celebration was led by the revered traditional ruler of Amurie Omanze, His Royal Highness Eze Charles Nnajiemere Ezeudo II, Omanze of Amurie, alongside the Chief Host, Amb. Chief Engr. Magnus Agara (Okpataonyeoha I of Amurie Omanze), whose unwavering commitment to preserving the customs, traditions, and cultural identity of his people continues to earn him widespread admiration as an outstanding cultural ambassador, visionary leader, and an intentional philanthropist

In his address, the Executive Chairman of ISU Local Government Area, Hon. Chief Kenneth Ukah, described the Ogho Festival as a priceless symbol of the identity, dignity, and collective heritage of the people of ISU. He noted that culture remains the foundation upon which great societies are built and that communities which preserve their traditions create lasting pathways to peace, sustainable development, economic prosperity, and social cohesion.

According to him, the Ogho Festival is more than an annual celebration; it is a living institution that teaches unity, patriotism, respect for elders, selfless service, and collective responsibility. He urged the younger generation to remain proud custodians of their ancestral heritage by protecting and promoting the customs and values handed down through generations.

Hon. Chief Kenneth Ukah paid glowing tribute to Amb. Chief Engr. Magnus Agara, describing him as a distinguished son of Amurie whose remarkable contributions to community development, humanitarian service, and cultural preservation have become a shining example worthy of emulation.

He further reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to working with traditional institutions, community leaders, development partners, and stakeholders to preserve cultural heritage, promote tourism, empower local communities, protect indigenous values, and create sustainable opportunities for economic growth across ISU Local Government Area.

“Our culture is our pride, our identity, and our greatest inheritance. When we preserve our customs, we preserve our history; when we celebrate our traditions, we strengthen our unity; and when we stand together as one people, no obstacle is too great to overcome. The Ogho Festival remains a beacon of peace, hope, progress, cultural excellence, and communal harmony. Together, we shall continue to build an ISU founded on unity, shared prosperity, enduring values, and sustainable development.”

The Executive Chairman also commended the people of Amaeze Amurie for their hospitality, peaceful disposition, unity, and steadfast commitment to preserving their ancestral heritage. He applauded the organising committee, traditional institutions, security agencies, youth groups, women organizations, volunteers, and every stakeholder whose dedication ensured the peaceful and successful hosting of the festival.

He equally called on all sons and daughters of ISU, both at home and in the diaspora, to continue investing in community development, supporting cultural festivals, empowering the younger generation, promoting peaceful coexistence, and contributing meaningfully towards the transformation of ISU Local Government Area.

The prestigious event was graced by an array of eminent personalities, including:

– His Royal Highness Eze B.C. Osuala (Okwaraezeobi of Isunjaba), Chairman, ISU Council of Traditional Rulers.

– His Royal Highness Eze Vincent Ahamefula Duruoha (Uzunakapoigwe of Oboro Amurie).

– His Royal Majesty Eze Barr. Justin Ezeala, Traditional Ruler of Obinwanne Umuaka.

– The Chairman, Njaba Council of Traditional Rulers.

– Hon. Chief Vitalis Ugochukwu Obi (Etiokwe), Executive Chairman, Njaba Local Government Area.

– Rt. Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi (Dele), Majority Leader, Imo State House of Assembly.

– Hon. Engr. Beneath Ebonine Ozioma (Ezengwori), Member representing Njaba State Constituency.

– Rt. Hon. Ikenna Emeh.

– Hon. Chief Nze Ethelbert Ukonu.

– Rt. Hon. Jones Onyereri, Ph.D.

– Hon. Ibe Christabert, APC Chairman, ISU Local Government Area.

– Hon. Ikenna Egewusi.

– Chief Sir Casimir Onuh, President General, Amurie Omanze.

– Engr. Done P.

– Dr. Egbuchulam K. Ekene (Akaekpuchionwa), Public Relations Officer, DDF.

– Dr. Okey Bangkok.

– Chief Philip N. Emenu (Uru di na Eziokwu 1 of Amurie

– Traditional rulers from ISU and neighbouring Local Government Areas.

– Business leaders, government officials, community stakeholders, and distinguished guests.

– Officer Ola, Commander, Tiger Base.

– Representatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

– Divisional Police Officer (DPO), ISU Local Government Area.

– Representatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

– Representatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The 2026 Amaeze Amurie Ogho orie Cultural Festival concluded in an atmosphere of celebration, thanksgiving, peace, and overwhelming unity, leaving behind an enduring message that the greatest strength of ISU lies not only in its people but in its unwavering commitment to preserving its rich cultural heritage, promoting peaceful coexistence, and building a future anchored on unity, progress, and shared prosperity.

The festival has undoubtedly written another golden chapter in the cultural history of Amaeze Amurie and stands as a lasting testament to the vision, leadership, generosity, and cultural patriotism of Amb. Chief Engr. Magnus Agara (Okpataonyeoha I of Amurie Omanze), whose legacy continues to inspire hope, unity, and sustainable development throughout ISU Local Government Area and beyond.

The ability to host such events peacefully and prominently demonstrates that ISU LGA has reclaimed public space for civic expression and cultural celebration, a key milestone in post-conflict stabilization and community development. The large-scale public staging of the Ogho festival signals a marked improvement in security and civic confidence within ISU Local Government Area.

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