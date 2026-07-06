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Arodiogbu: Uzodimma Laying Foundation For Sustainable Economic Prosperity In Imo

…Salutes Governor For Massive Infrastructural Developments, Ongoing Dikenafai-Ideato Road Project

By Onyekachi Eze

The South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, has hailed Governor Hope Uzodimma for what he described as a remarkable transformation of Imo State through strategic infrastructure, saying the administration has elevated governance from political promises to measurable development.

Arodiogbu said the governor’s unwavering commitment to road construction, urban renewal, public infrastructure and economic-enabling projects has placed Imo on a new trajectory of growth, attracting widespread commendation from citizens and development stakeholders.

According to the APC national officer, infrastructure remains the most enduring legacy of any government because it creates opportunities, drives investment, improves productivity and directly enhances the quality of life of the people.

He noted that the numerous road projects being undertaken across the three geopolitical zones of the State have not only improved connectivity but also restored confidence in government’s ability to deliver projects that address the needs of ordinary citizens.

“The essence of leadership is to leave society better than it was met. His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodimma has demonstrated that development is not about rhetoric but about visible projects that positively affect the lives of the people. Across Imo, one can see practical evidence of governance in motion,” Arodiogbu stated.

The APC leader particularly praised the administration’s resolve to execute critical road projects linking communities that had suffered years of neglect, describing such interventions as catalysts for agricultural expansion, commercial activities and rural development.

He observed that functional infrastructure remains one of the strongest indicators of responsible leadership, adding that roads, bridges and other public facilities are indispensable tools for unlocking economic potential and promoting inclusive growth.

Arodiogbu further remarked that beyond improving transportation, the governor’s development agenda is gradually reshaping the investment climate of the State by making communities more accessible and creating a favourable environment for businesses to thrive.

He said every completed project represents an investment in the future of Imo people, stressing that sustainable development is achieved when government places public interest above political considerations.

While acknowledging the economic challenges confronting governments across the country, Arodiogbu commended Uzodimma for maintaining the pace of infrastructure delivery, describing the governor’s consistency as evidence of prudent planning and a clear development vision.

He urged Imo residents to continue supporting initiatives aimed at rebuilding public infrastructure, noting that collective ownership and protection of government projects would ensure that future generations benefit from today’s investments.

In a delightful mood, Arodiogbu eulogized Uzodimma for the ongoing construction of the Dikenafai Ideato Road, noting that it had never been rosy residents and passersby of the road until the eagle eyes of the 3R mantra under the Uzodimma’s administration ventured into its construction.

He disclosed that the governor’s love towards Ideato people cannot be overemphasized starting from the quality Orlu-Mgbee-Umuchima-Akokwa-Uga road that past governments neglected, and now the construction of the Dikenafai-Ideato road.

In appreciation, he assured the governor of the support and loyalty of the people of Ideato nation.

Dr. Arodiogbu expressed confidence that the governor’s infrastructure agenda would remain one of the defining achievements of the administration, adding that history would remember leaders who invested in projects capable of transforming lives, expanding economic opportunities and strengthening the foundation of sustainable development.

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