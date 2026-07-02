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Tension Mounts in Ezi Community as Residents Demand Suspension of Seplat Operations, Recognition of Authentic Leadership

Written by Stevenie Ojijiagwo

Tension is mounting in Ezi Autonomous Community, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, as residents have demanded the immediate suspension of Seplat Energy’s operations at the AKU-A OML-53 oil facility, pending the resolution of several outstanding issues affecting the host community.

In a public statement signed “Ezi Community in General,” the community called for transparency, accountability, and fairness in its relationship with Seplat Energy, outlining a series of demands aimed at promoting justice, sustainable development, and meaningful engagement between the company and the host community.

Foremost among the demands is the immediate recognition of what the community described as its authentic leadership. The residents urged the Chairman of Mbaitoli Local Government Area to issue an official Letter of Recognition to Chief Nicolas Egwim and his duly elected executive members as the legitimate leadership of Ezi Autonomous Community, in line with an earlier directive and agreement involving the Imo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The community also demanded the immediate suspension of Seplat Energy’s operations at the AKU-A site until all outstanding issues between both parties are satisfactorily resolved.

Among the issues highlighted is the release of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) allegedly executed between Seplat Energy and Mr. Victor Iwuagwu and his collaborators on behalf of the community. According to the statement, the community intends to review, renegotiate, amend, or replace the agreement with a new MoU that adequately protects the interests, rights, and aspirations of the people of Ezi Autonomous Community.

The statement further called for a comprehensive disclosure and accounting of all funds allegedly paid by Seplat Energy or its contractors to individuals or groups on behalf of the community. This includes payments relating to employment opportunities, contracts, stipends, community administration, and other benefits.

The residents also requested the submission of both short-term and long-term road infrastructure plans to address the deterioration of community roads caused by heavy-duty trucks operating in the area. They specifically demanded the immediate reconstruction of the culturally significant Eke-Achi Roundabout, which they alleged was damaged during Seplat’s operations.

Additionally, the community demanded a transparent review of all Ezi indigenes currently employed at the AKU-A site, including security personnel, flag bearers, office staff, and others recruited under the previous community leadership. They maintained that employment opportunities should reflect fairness, equity, and genuine community representation.

The statement also urged Seplat Energy to present its Journey Management Plan for trucks and other heavy vehicles operating within the community. It emphasized the need for consultation with residents on traffic management, public safety, environmental protection, and other measures necessary to safeguard lives and property.

Speaking with journalists after issuing the statement, the Woman Leader, Youth Leader, Onuowu (traditional community representative), and other youth leaders spoke with one voice, calling on Seplat Energy to immediately stop paying community funds into what they described as private accounts. They also urged the company to discontinue dealings with what they referred to as an “imposed 11-man committee,” insisting that Seplat should instead engage only with the community’s authentic and duly recognized leadership. They maintained that all benefits, agreements, and community-related transactions should be handled through the legitimate leadership to ensure transparency, accountability, and fairness.

While reaffirming its commitment to peace, dialogue, and constructive engagement, the community stressed that its demands are neither unreasonable nor confrontational but represent the legitimate expectations of a host community directly impacted by oil and gas operations.

The people of Ezi Autonomous Community further appealed to Governor Hope Uzodimma, Seplat Energy, relevant government authorities, and all stakeholders to intervene by engaging with the community’s authentic leadership in good faith to resolve the issues promptly and peacefully in the interest of justice, mutual respect, and sustainable development.

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