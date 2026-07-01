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PRESSURE MOUNTS ON UZODIMMA AS NDYSF CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE REPLACEMENT OF ISOPADEC MD

..SAYS, ONYEDEBELU, PREOCCUPIED WITH PARTY AFFAIRS

The Niger Delta Youth Stakeholders Forum (NDYSF), comprising stakeholders from Oguta, Ohaji-Egbema and Oru East Local Government Areas, has called on the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to relieve the Managing Director of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Austin Onyedebelu, of his appointment, alleging that the intervention agency has dwindled in meeting up the expectations of the oil-producing communities under his leadership following his lack of concentration since his emergence as the Imo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing journalists shortly after an emergency meeting in Owerri on Monday, the Forum, represented by Ezinwa Wisdom Nwauwa (Oguta), Hon. Patrick Amaechi (Ohaji-Egbema), Comrade Okorie Dennis and Comrade Okafor Chibuike John (Oru East), said the commission, established to drive development across the oil-bearing communities of Oguta, Ohaji-Egbema and Oru East Local Government Areas, has witnessed declining performance.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the spokespersons stated that residents of the oil-producing communities have continued to express dissatisfaction over what they described as slow project execution, inadequate stakeholders’ engagement and the absence of visible developmental impact in several communities.

They further alleged that since the Managing Director assumed office as the APC State Chairman, little or no attention has been given to the affairs of ISOPADEC and its developmental responsibilities.

The Forum, therefore, urged Governor Uzodimma to replace Chief Onyedebelu without further delay with another competent individual from the same local government area to complete the remainder of the tenure and reposition the intervention agency for greater efficiency.

According to the Forum, ISOPADEC was established to serve as a catalyst for infrastructure development, youth empowerment, education, healthcare and economic advancement in the oil-producing communities of Imo State. It stressed that the commission must be repositioned to regain public confidence and effectively deliver on its mandate.

The group urged Governor Uzodimma to take what it described as “bold and decisive action” by appointing a new Managing Director who would not only be fully available to oversee the affairs of the commission on a daily basis but would also restore its vision and deliver tangible dividends of development to the people.

“We have absolute confidence in Governor Hope Uzodimma’s commitment to the welfare of the oil-producing communities. We therefore appeal to him to intervene by restructuring the leadership of ISOPADEC in the overall interest of the people,” the NDYSF spokespersons said.

The Forum maintained that its position was not motivated by political considerations but by what it described as a genuine desire to see the intervention agency function more effectively for the benefit of the communities it was established to serve.

It further appealed to the state government to ensure transparency, accountability and greater community participation in the activities of ISOPADEC, stressing that the development aspirations of the Niger Delta communities in Imo State should not be compromised.

“We understand that Chief Austin Onyedebelu currently serves as our party’s State Chairman. In the interest of effectively supporting him in that strategic assignment, we believe it is expedient that he relinquishes the office of Managing Director of ISOPADEC to enable him concentrate fully on the enormous responsibilities of leading the party, especially as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum.

“For the sake of equity, we also suggest that another vibrant and competent individual from the same locality in Oru East Local Government Area be considered for the position, preferably someone who is youth-oriented and possesses the capacity to reposition ISOPADEC for greater performance. The commission is dear to our hearts, and we remain committed to working with our infrastructure-driven Governor, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, in advancing the development of our communities,” the Forum stated.

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