Spread the love

Flood Ravages Imo communities, disrupt economic activities, amid disease fear. Umuguma, Wetheral road, World Bank Estate, worst hit

By Okey Alozie

Heavy flood orchestrated by persistence rainfall is said to have lead to a serious havoc at major roads and communities in Imo State. Nigeria.

Our roving reporter who moved round the state for monitoring, observed that the heavy downpour on Tuesday damaged a lot of things as well as trapped a lot of people inside their houses. It was noticed that the rainfall which lasted for hours covered the waterways at World Bank estate, Umuguma, Wetheral and many other strategic places.

The Road covered by the heavy flood have now turned to a death trap. Our roving reporter also noticed that economic activities were disrupted and paralyzed for days now.

It was reported that since Sunday the rainfall has been disturbing persistently in IMO.

A health expert doctor Emeka Nwankwo who spoke to our reporter at world Bank estate revealed that heavy flood and the constant rainfall in Imo is very dangerous. He warned that the flooding in different communities across the state could trigger epidemic like cholera, fever and other dangerous sicknesses that can lead to death. Speaking further he disclosed that stagnant pools created by the heavy downfall provides conditions for the spread of killer diseases.

He explained that as the water could not flow properly in some areas this will increase the risk of typhoid fever and malaria. The stagnant water provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Moreover he disclosed that flood that ravages many communities in IMO is caused by environmental degradation, indiscriminate waste disposal, which blocks the drainage channels and exacerbates flooding.

Dr. Emeka advised residents, especially those living at Imo Housing Estate, Umuguma and World Bank Estate to be very careful and make sure ~that~ they go for medical examination at interval of two months..

About The Author