Spread the love

HOTEL ARIZONA CELEBRATES OLDER STAFF IN GRAND STYLE

The Management of Hotel Arizona Ltd Owerri Imo State,a leading name in hospitality industry East of the Niger,penultimate Thursday,June 25,2026,left everlasting memories in the heart of her workers that have worked for over two years in the hotel.

The memorable event took place at the prestigeous 500 seating capacity Richmond Hall of the hotel.

The annual event tagged”Dinner with the Board of Directors” is the brainchild of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the hotel,Nze Okeke Arinze,which is aimed at rewarding and motivating staff that have worked for two years and above.

In his remarks,the Chief Executive Officer of the hotel,urged the workers to eschew behaviours that will bring shame or drag their names to the mud,pointing out that the management sees everything that happens there and urged them to live above board.

Lending his voice in his words of admonition,a Catholic priest Rev Fr.Anthony Iwueze,said that he is happy to be in their midst and disclosed that he has experienced the annual programme in the last three years .

He appreciated the proprietor of the hotel for his milk of human kindness and prayed God to continue to bless him with good business partners and workers.

Addressing the workers,the man of God said for them to accelerate,they must be at the cruising level just like autopilot.He posited that God should be at the head for them to accelerate,stressing that the fear of God will spur them not to pretend or indulge in bad behaviours,rather it will ignite in them to say the truth always.

He urged them to do what is right when they found themselves in working environment,pointing out that their actions today may affect them in the future.He admonished them to try to be at the top of their job and warned against pull him down syndrome.

The clergy man used the medium to pray for the workers and the continued growth of the hotel.

Earlier in his speech,the event anchor man,Noble Zach Uchegbu,stressed on good character,attitude, commitement and networking as paramount for any worker wishing to succeed.Others that spoke at the event include,Sir Moses Onwugamba,Mr Philip Edem,Mr Bartholomew Enenche,High Chief Everest Ogbeleje,Chief Chima Chukwunyere(Chief Servant) amongst others.

The climax of the event was presentation of gifts to the workers,which included cash,bags of rice,packs of juice,wine amongst others.

Newsmen gathered that 24 members of staff benefited in the gesture.

Responding,Mr Chibuzor Njoku of the laundry department and one of the beneficiaries,said that he has worked in different places,but never witnessed what he is witnessing in Hotel Arizona,revealing that in other places that he has worked,that one is only entitled to his statutory salary and thanked the Board of Directors for the gesture.

Also speaking,Mr Caleb Onyenyere,who has worked for seven years and some months said ” I was employed as a Housekeeper,I have worked in different departments,the experience and lectures we have had here is the real teaching.Am now an auditor,I thank the MD and consultants for giving me the opportunity to grow.I have learnt House keeping,store management, accounting,auditing,if I leave here today,am leaving as a different person”he said.

Lending her voice,Edith Samuel who has spent 4 years and 11 months in the hotel,said that she is happy to be a staff of Hotel Arizona and stressed on team work.She appreciated the Managing Director,Consultants and her colleagues.

Also speaking,Osuji Ninian who has worked for 5 years and 9 months,disclosed that she has worked in a Five- Star hotel,but that in Hotel Arizona,it is a different ball game.She seemingly revealed that she was nurtured from a waitress to a supervisor and that staff are redeployed from one department to another.She expressed her gratitude to the Chief Executive for the consistent training that she acquired and for the financial rewards.

Concluding,Mr Collins Chukwuma,the oldest staff of the hotel,who has worked for 7 years and 9 months,said that he joined the hotel as a single man and that he is now a happily married man with kids.

He advised his colleagues to always say the truth and not to join bad friends that will mislead them,adding that he is the happiest man amongst them.

The beneficiaries were treated to a sumptuous meal,as music from the DJ added more flavour to the event.

About The Author