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When Greatness Is Challenged at Home: Why Owerri Zone Should Stand with Dr. Chima Matthew Amadi (Mazi Gburugburu) ….Stephanie Chijioke

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‎There is an old saying that “a prophet is often without honour in his own home.” Across history, many exceptional leaders have faced their greatest resistance not from strangers, but from those who know them best. Yet, time has repeatedly shown that genuine leadership cannot be buried by criticism, jealousy, or political hostility.

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‎Today, Owerri Zone stands at such a defining moment.

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‎As conversations about the forthcoming senatorial election continue to dominate our communities, one name has consistently resonated with hope and expectation—Dr. Chima Matthew Amadi (Mazi Gburugburu).

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‎His aspiration is more than a political ambition; for many, it represents a new chapter of purposeful representation, people-centered leadership, and a renewed commitment to the development of Owerri Zone.

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‎Sadly, instead of rallying behind one of our own, some individuals—particularly from his own local government and community—appear more interested in questioning, criticizing, and discouraging him than in objectively assessing what he offers. Political disagreement is healthy in every democracy. However, disagreement should never become an excuse for division, bitterness, or attempts to diminish a fellow son of the soil.

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‎Every community rises when it learns to celebrate excellence instead of resisting it.

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‎The real question before the people of Owerri Zone is not whether Mazi Chima Matthew Amadi has critics. Every serious leader does. The question is whether he possesses the character, vision, competence, and compassion required to represent our people effectively in the Senate.

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‎For many who have interacted with him, the answer is clear.

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‎Leadership is not measured merely by speeches. It is measured by accessibility, humility, service, and the willingness to invest in people. These are qualities that many supporters believe Dr. Amadi has consistently demonstrated. His growing acceptance across communities is not accidental; it reflects the confidence many have placed in his leadership and his desire to see the zone progress.

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‎At a time when our youths seek opportunities, our women desire economic empowerment, our farmers require support, our roads demand attention, and our communities need stronger representation at the national level, Owerri Zone deserves a senator who understands these realities and is prepared to advocate tirelessly for them.

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‎This election should not become a contest of personal rivalries or local sentiments. It should be about competence over bitterness, vision over division, and service over self-interest.

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‎Communities that fight against their brightest sons and daughters often delay their own development. Conversely, communities that unite behind capable leaders create opportunities for lasting progress. Supporting one another does not mean abandoning accountability; it means judging leaders fairly, based on their ideas, integrity, and capacity to serve.

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‎The people of Owerri Zone have an opportunity to send a clear message—that they will no longer allow politics of envy or unnecessary hostility to determine their future. They can choose unity over division, hope over cynicism, and purposeful leadership over endless political conflicts.

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‎Mazi Chima Matthew Amadi has offered himself to serve. Whether one supports him or not, he deserves to be evaluated on the strength of his vision, his record, and his plans—not on rumors, local rivalries, or attempts to pull him down simply because he comes from among us.

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‎History often remembers those who chose courage over comfort and progress over prejudice.

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‎As the people of Owerri Zone prepare to decide their future, may wisdom prevail over emotion, truth over propaganda, and unity over division.

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‎The future belongs to those who build—not those who destroy.

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‎If Mazi Chima Matthew Amadi truly embodies the leadership qualities many believe he does, then supporting him is not merely an endorsement of a candidate. It is an investment in the future of Owerri Zone and the generations that will inherit it.

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‎May Owerri Zone choose progress. May it choose unity. May it choose leadership that serves the people.

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