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Group organizes awareness campaign against child abuses in Imo

A human rights organization, Stand For Humanity Foundation, on Monday disclosed that it will hold a one- day awareness campaign against all forms of child abuses in Imo.

At a press briefing in Owerri, the state capital, the founder and president of the organization, Chidiebube Okeoma, said that the awareness campaign became necessary following the raising cases of abuses against children the organization has been intervening in.

Okeoma, a journalist, stressed that cases of defilement, batteries, molestation, homosexuality, dehumanization against children his organization had intervened in called for urgent actions to taken to curb future reoccurrences.

The activist journalist said that the case of a 63- year- old man from Amatta community in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State who defiled a 12- year- old girl and currently remanded in Owerri Correctional center, the case of 38- year -old Juliet Igwe, who harmed her five old maid in Ideato North LGA who is currently remanded in Owerri Correctional center, the case of a Step mother, Blessing Emmanuel, formerly remanded in Owerri Correctional center for battering 12- old step daughter in Owerri, and other cases his organization had intervened in showed that the future of children were endangered if nothing was urgently done to curb it.

Okeoma, disclosed that the awareness campaign which comes in form of a health walk will have a chief consultant pediatrician at Federal University of Technology Teaching Hospital in Owerri, Emeka Nwolisa, deliver a health walk on the danger of child abuses and ways to curb them at Dan Anyiam stadium in Owerri before the road walk begins.

He said ” at 7:30am this Saturday, we gather at Dan Anyiam stadium in Owerri to raise awareness against all forms of child abuses in Imo State. From there we will walk down some streets in Owerri to drive home our messages.

“Dr Emeka Nwolisa of Federal University of Technology Teaching Hospital in Owerri will deliver a health walk on the dangers of child abuses and the things to do to curb them at Dan Anyiam Stadium before we talk off.

“Nollywood comic actor, Osinachi Dike popularly known as Apama will be part of the program. A hip hop artist, Acharaman will perform live while sensational gospel singer, Nich Oma will perform. Our Health walk instructor for the day is Ogechi Duruji better known as MC Duke.

“The messages are very simple, end all forms of child abuses in Imo State. Report to our organization any case of child abuse and it is a crime for one to see a child being abused and you do nothing legally to save the child.

“This is the first of its kind in Imo State and we are happy that many people are buying into it and will be part of the walk on Saturday. Stand For Humanity Foundation was founded to give voice to the voiceless and strength to the weak and we are happy to be driving this change campaign in our society.”

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