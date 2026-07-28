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Again, Imo Police Storms Kidnappers Hideout In Ogbaku, Kills Two, Arrests Suspects , Rescues Man

Imo State Police Command is recording breakthroughs in its fight against criminals in the state, reports Trumpeta.

Weeks after a major haul which saw it dismantle notorious kidnap gangs in some parts of the state, another achievement was recorded. According to a release from the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, while reeling out successes recorded recently, among the most significant breakthroughs was the dismantling of an inter-state kidnapping syndicate operating across Imo and Lagos states.

Force PRO in the statement discloses that “On July 22, operatives of the Imo State Police Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit stormed a kidnappers’ hideout in Ogbaku, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, rescuing Donatus Emehara, also known as “Ehara,” without injury.

“During the operation, two suspected kidnappers, Chinedu Asonna and Chisom Iroche, were neutralised, while Anyanwuocha Stanley was arrested. Follow-up operations in Lagos led to the neutralisation of three additional gang members identified as Ifeanyi, Kelechi Asonna and Chijioke, while the alleged kingpin, Chinonso Izuagu, 41, was arrested.

Only a few weeks ago, men of the Anti Kidnapping moved into Ohaji/Egbema LGA of the state after crossing creeks to uncover camp of kidnapers and freed three victims while suspects involved in the act were apprehended.

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