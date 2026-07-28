Panic In Govt Circle As Uzodimma Declares To Reshuffle Appointees, 6 Commissioners, 12 SAs, Others To Go

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Tension in Govt Circle, As Uzodimma Plans Cabinet Reshuffle

6 Commissioners, 12 SAs, Others To Go

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has finally resolved to inject new blood into his cabinet ahead of upcoming election as well as to make his government stronger.

The governor announced his plan to reshuffle the cabinet during the meeting he held with Imo Council of Elders and State Council of Traditional Rulers at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Owerri, last week. According to him, the cabinet reshuffle is part of his effort to strengthen governance and improve service delivery.

The announcement, Trumpeta learnt has brought serious panic in the 3R Government as members of the cabinet, especially commissioners, are said to be nursing fear of removal. Trumpeta was told that commissioners have started praying hard and lobbying for Governor Hope Uzodinma to retain them in office.

“It’s most likely that some of the commissioners may be redeployed. Six commissioners may be dropped this time. While only few will be retained for continuity. Same for some of the SAs and other categories of appointees” a source close to the governor, who preferred anonymity, told our correspondent after the meeting.

The reshuffle is likely to take place before the end of this month.

Sources further revealed that the sledge hammer of the governor will fall on those government officials that were said to be suspected of involvement in anti-party activities. This newspaper was told that following the outcome of the primaries which didn’t go down well with some of the governor’s allies including appointees, different body languages linking some to resentment to Uzodimma’s administration and acts likened to anti party manifested.

Intels available to Uzodimma, according to Trumpeta findings fertilised the anti party suspicion warranting the desire to change some of the appointees.

The Governor will also sack appointees that have been marked for playing double standard, coupled with alleged diversion of internally generated revenue (IGR).

Another factor inducing the desire to change cabinet is the decision of the governor to use appointments as form of settlements to some of his disaffected allies who lost out during the APC primaries to elect candidates of the party.

During the meeting, the governor charged the Council of Elders and Traditional Rulers to develop a practical framework for the implementation of the state’s chapter of equity adding that his administration would fully support the framework, describing it as essential to ensuring fair power rotation, sustaining political stability and promoting peace, justice and unity across the state.

The Governor warned against returning to the era of political division insisting that fairness, justice and equity must remain the foundation for lasting peace and suitable development.

As preparation for 2027 elections gather momentum in Imo State. Our reporter gathered that the leaders of the 3 political zones namely, Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri are yet to finally agree on where the next governor will come from, but Governor Uzodinma will soon make his pronouncement.

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