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IMO ASSEMBLY RISES IN STANDING OVATION FOR UZODIMMA’S LANDMARK ROAD REVOLUTION

..BACKS IDEATO SOUTH LAWMAKER’S MOTION COMMENDING GOVERNOR FOR COMMENCEMENT OF OKWELLE-ISIEKENESI-DIKENAFAI-NTUEKE ROAD RECONSTRUCTION

By Onyekachi Eze

“This is more than a Road; it is the restoration of hope and economic life”. This was the expression of the member representing Ideato South State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Johnson Iheonukara Duru as he presented a motion commending the governor for the approval and commencement of the reconstruction of the foremost Okwelle-Isiekenesi-Dikenafai-Ntueke Road.

The Imo State House of Assembly sequel to the motion has thrown its full weight behind Governor Hope Uzodimma’s sweeping infrastructure renewal programme, by unanimously adopting a motion of appreciation in recognition of the commencement of the long-awaited reconstruction and rehabilitation of the strategic Okwelle–Dikenafai–Isiekenesi–Ntueke Road.

The motion, sponsored by Hon. Johnson Duru, and co-sponsored by the following honorable members: Okechukwu Udeze, Chisom Ojukwu, Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Chigozie Nwaneri, Bernard Ozoemelam, Innocent Ikpamezie, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Francis Agabige, Gilbert Nwosu, Princewill Amuchie, Dominic Ezerioha and Kingsley Ozurumba was greeted with overwhelming support from lawmakers, who described the project as a defining milestone in the administration’s determination to reconnect communities, unlock economic opportunities and restore public confidence in governance.

Duru restated that the primary responsibility of Government is the protection of lives and property as well as the provision of critical infrastructure that promotes economic growth, social development and the general well-being of the people and road infrastructure being one of the most critical indices for economic development, social integration, security, and ease of movement of persons, goods, and services needs crucial attention.

He noted that the Okwelle-Dikenafai-Isiekenesi-Ntueke Road has, for several decades, remained in an extremely deplorable condition, thereby subjecting residents, commuters, farmers, traders, students and other road users to untold hardship, avoidable accidents, and enormous economic losses.

Furthermore, he opined that the aforesaid road is the principal and most strategic roadway traversing Ideato South Local Government Area, linking to Okwelle, Dikenafai, Isiekenesi and Ntueke communities as it provides direct connectivity between Ideato nation and neighbouring communities like Onuimo LGA and Anambra State, thereby making it an important economic corridor for commerce, agriculture, transportation and regional integration.

The refined representative of Ideato South acknowledged with profound appreciation that the administration of Uzodimma has demonstrated uncommon political will and commitment by commencing the construction of the said road thereby bringing renewed hope and confidence to the people and therefore needs to be commended.

Hon Johnson recalled that in December 14th, 2025, he moved a motion calling for a palliative measure on the road. He expressed delight that the governor in his usual manner hearkened to their plight and intervened.

More worried, he said that erosion wrecked havoc on the road.

“I am so happy with the governor. I am happy that it is happening in my time as the House member. I sincerely appreciate and commend His Excellency for this kind gift to Ndi Ideato. The people are so glad on this development. It is a renewed hope for us”, he said.

The lawmaker described the reconstruction as far more than a road project, insisting that it represents the restoration of hope, economic revival and the rebirth of communities that have endured decades of isolation.

He expressed confidence that the governor would ensure the successful completion of the project, noting that the Uzodimma administration has built a reputation for delivering critical infrastructure that directly impacts the lives of ordinary citizens.

Members commended Governor Uzodimma for his visionary leadership, uncommon political will and responsiveness to the aspirations of the people, noting that the commencement of the project demonstrates an administration committed not merely to making promises but to delivering tangible results.

Following extensive deliberations, the Imo State House of Assembly expressed its profound appreciation and commended Uzodimma, for his visionary leadership, responsiveness to the yearning of the people, and unwavering commitment to delivering quality infrastructure across Imo State including Okwelle-Dikenafai-Ntueke Road which is currently under reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Also, in its resolution, the House encouraged the governor to sustain the tempo of infrastructural renewal across the State and assures him of the continued support of the people for policies and programmes that promotes sustainable development and improve the welfare of the citizens.

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