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2027: Why Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise Should Throw Support Behind Ken Agbim _- Azubike_

As the 2027 political activities garner momentum, the people of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency are not in any form of confusion as can be seen in other 9 federal cconstituencies of the state.

A political stalwart in Ahiazu Mbaise, Ezinwa Hon. Ugochukwu Martins Azubike noted that Dr Ichie Ken Agbim’s candidature is welcomed by the people of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency because his sense of humility and humanity that are rare in the marketplace of politicking.

Azubike said, “There’s no room for inexperienced lawmakers in the green chamber. You must swing into action immediately you arrive. Agbim gives you that speed of performance”.

“Ichie Ken Agbim PhD was the member that represented Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly and was the Minority Leader of the House. You see the knowledge and capacity are there”.

“Going through the rectos and versos of his resume, I understood his leadership prowess didn’t start today, as an undergraduate he contested and won leadership positions such as the Financial Secretary Mass Communications Students’ Association UNN 1992 to ‘93, Financial Secretary Ekwerazu Student’s Union, UNN chapter 1992 to ‘93, President Ekwerazu Students’ Union 1993 to ‘94 and later emerged unopposed as the Director of Socials, University of Nigeria, Nsukka Students Union 1993 to ‘95. He was also a founding member Niger Committee of Friends (NICOF), an umbrella body formed to protect the rights and privileges of Eastern Nigerian students all over Nigeria and to imbue leadership qualities into the youths of South East and South South zones of Nigeria in Nigerian Universities”.

Azubike who is a grassroot mobilizer pointed out that Agbim started politics at early age of 19 when he was the President of Catholic Youth Organization of St Charles Catholic Church, Ogbor Ihitteaforukwu Ahiazu Mbaise.

“In politics, it’s dangerous to vote someone who’s jobless and idle. When you vote a man like Agbim who’s already engaged…he would simply offer governance and leadership to his people. The amassing of wealth will not be his priority but service will be the driving force”.

“Agbim is a member of various professional bodies such Nigerian Institute of Marketing (NIM), Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Electronic Media Content owners Association of Nigeria (EMCOAN). Ichie Ken Agbim has his own company called Boom Productions Ltd. The company’s interests include Radio and Television content development, events management, show promotions and consultancy services, with clients ranging from UAC Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Honeywell Group and Dangote Flour Mills, among others”.

“Hon. Ken Agbim started his political journey early in life, however, he ventured into party politics in 2007. By 2015 he contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and won the seat to represent Ahiazu Mbaise local government area in Imo State House of Assembly; inaugurated June 11, 2015. Within the span of the 8th Assembly, he sponsored motions and bills with transforming relevance to the lives of the Imo State people, including A bill for a Law to Prohibit Extortion of Land Developers, Contractors working at Land Sites and Operators of Business, Premises and Others Matters Incidental Thereto. And a Motion to urge the Imo State Chief Judge to Assign a Judge to High Court Ahiazu Mbaise. He was the Chairman, House Committee on Public Utilities and Rural Development and member of other committees including; Finance, Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), among others”.

“Hon. Ichie Ken Agbim was the minority Leader Imo State House of Assembly where he built 100 Seater ICT center at the Local Government to provide opportunities for young constituents to be exposed to

Information Technology and be able to register for IT based Exams like WEAC and Jambs. He saw to the rehabilitation of Ihitte Ubi Link Bridge in Oparanadim. This was a milestone project still talked about today. He offered scholarship to more than 150 students in the LGA. His leadership saw the rehabilitation and building of Market Stores in Nkwo Ogbor Market Ihitteaforukwu”.

“This is the man the people of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency are looking for and they’re not in doubt as to his capacity to deliver”, he concluded

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