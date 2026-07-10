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Okigwe Zone Senate Seat; *Again, Araraume’s Name Resurfaces, Causes Upset In Imo APC*

…Longers Anyanwu Settled With Commissioner Position?

Seasoned politician of Imo State extraction, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume who hails from Okigwe Zone is in the news again, reports Trumpeta newspapers.

After keeping off the scene for a while, the Senator who represented Okigwe Zone two times returned earlier to run for the Senate ticket of the zone few months ago. At the end of the contest, the matter got settled but with INEC uploading lists of party candidates, his name has resumed in the discussion over who is the authentic candidate of the ruling APC.

Trumpeta recalls that Ararume who had aimed to become the governor of Imo State through different platforms in the past, declared interest to be Senatorial Candidate of APC for Imo North Senate.

In the build up to the primaries, Ararume was spotted in a meeting with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State. Though, details were not made public but the parley cannot be divorced from the issue related to the APC ticket.

At the end of the contest, the incumbent, Patrick Ndubueze was named as winner. But, unconfirmed reports have it that the name of Araraume came up as winner. However, reactions from the camp of Ndubueze and APC in Imo diffused the inclusion of Araraume’s name, adding that the incumbent was the winner.

A turn of fresh events emerged this week when the name of Araraume cropped up again as the person in INEC record as APC candidate for Okigwe Zone. Even as no official confirmation from any quarter indicating that Araraume had been chosen, the social media has been awash with his name as the candidate.

A statement from the party in Imo State, authored by the party publicity secretary, Jones Onwuasoanya discarded Araraume’s name insisting it was that of Ndubueze.

Meanwhile, one of the contestants for the APC Okigwe Zone ticket who later withdrew for Ndubueze, Chief Longers Anyanwu has been appointed commissioner by the Uzodimma’s government.

Anyanwu had openly withdrawn from the race to back Ndubueze and now went to court to challenge INEC and APC over the ticket.

While denying that he didn’t sue Araraume, Anyanwu’s suit is challenging any attempt to give Araraume the APC ticket against the choice of Ndubueze.

On Tuesday, Anyanwu was screened at the Imo State House of Assembly in what observers in Imo politics described as a subtle settlement for his withdrawal from the race for Ndubueze and the subsequent court case he instituted against any other candidate other than Ndubueze he stepped down for.

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