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lMO HIGH COURT JAILS PASTOR FOR LIFE OVER SEXUAL ASSAULT ON MINOR

The Imo State High Court sitting at the High Court Complex along New Owerri, Owerri, has sentenced a 42-year-old Pastor, Samuel Ehirim, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a minor.

The judgment was delivered on by Justice C.O. Chukwumaeze, who held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and established the defendant’s guilt through credible, convincing, and consistent evidence presented before the court.

Our Correspondent, who monitored the proceedings at the Imo State High Court Complex, gathered that the court carefully reviewed the evidence and testimonies before concluding that the prosecution had discharged the burden of proof required by law.

In delivering the judgment, Justice Chukwumaeze ruled that the gravity of the offence warranted the maximum punishment prescribed by law and consequently sentenced the convict to life imprisonment.

The verdict has been welcomed by Child Rights Advocates and members of the public, who described it as a significant step toward protecting children from sexual abuse and reinforcing public confidence in the justice system.

Legal observers noted that the judgment sends a clear message that perpetrators of sexual offences against minors will face the full weight of the law, irrespective of their social or religious

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