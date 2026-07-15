Spread the love

Imo Assembly Frowns At NJC’s Flagrant Extension Of Ag Chief Judge’s Tenure, Demands Legal Body To Respect Constitution

….Deputy Speaker: “NJC Action, Insult To Imolites, Nigeria”

…..Leader: “Imo State, Not A Banana Republic”

By Onyekachi Eze

It was a plenary session characterized by resentment when the members of the Imo State House of Assembly on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 bemoaned the unitarary extension of the tenure of the acting chief judge of the State, Justice Ijeoma Agugua.

The lawmakers strongly condemned what it described as the “flagrant and unconstitutional” extension of the tenure of the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State by the National Judicial Council (NJC), insisting that due constitutional procedures must be strictly followed in the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge.

The resolution followed deliberations during plenary session on a motion of public importance moved by the House committee chairman on judiciary and member for Oru West, Hon. Barr. Dominic Ezerioha.

They expressed concern over what they tagged as a constitutional breach capable of undermining the rule of law, judicial independence, and the doctrine of separation of powers.

The House maintained that while the National Judicial Council plays a critical role in recommending judicial appointments, its actions must remain within the confines of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

According to Ezerioha, Section 271(5) of the Constitution clearly provides the procedure for the appointment of a Chief Judge of a State, requiring the recommendation of the National Judicial Council to the Governor, who is expected to make the appointment subject to confirmation by the State House of Assembly.

Members argued that any action that appears to sidestep these constitutional requirements sets a dangerous precedent capable of eroding public confidence in the administration of justice.

The lawmakers in their respective submissions aligned to the position of the chief mover of the motion, calling on NJC to immediately align its actions with the provisions of the Constitution by forwarding the appropriate recommendation to the Governor of Imo State for the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge, after which the nominee should be presented before the House for legislative screening and confirmation in accordance with the law.

They further emphasized that constitutional democracy thrives only when every institution faithfully discharges its responsibilities within the limits prescribed by law, stressing that no arm or institution of government should exercise powers beyond those expressly granted by the Constitution.

They further reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to upholding constitutional governance, the independence of the judiciary, and the principles of checks and balances, while urging all stakeholders in the justice sector to protect the sanctity of the Constitution.

The Deputy Speaker in his assertion, said it was quite unfortunate and embarrassing on the disrespect being meted on the rule of law under the corridor of the legal body that out to safeguard the tenets of the Constitution.

“The NJC have no right whatsoever to continue the extension of the tenure of the acting chief judge. What they should do is to recommend to the governor for onward confirmation of the state legislature. We as a house have a role that we do conscientiously and with dedication. The continuous extension by NJC is an insult to the citizens of Imo State and the entire nation. The tenure has been elongated more than two times, and this must be corrected. We rise to say enough to this public ridicule, “said the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu.

Lending his voice, the Leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi submitted, “Imo is not a banana Republic. The NJC has repeatedly extended the acting Chief Judge tenure twice, and now this. We are duly constituted legislature by law, and we are here to exercise our functions. We are doing the right to make sure that sanity and justice prevail.”

The House expressed optimism that adherence to due process would not only strengthen the judiciary but also reinforce public trust in the nation’s democratic institutions, insisting that respect for constitutional provisions remains the cornerstone of justice, good governance, and the rule of law.

The parliament also expressed concern for the continous extension of the tenure of the same person when they can make recommendation in tandem to the law.

About The Author