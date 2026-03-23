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NO COMMUNITY IN IMO HAS BENEFITTED FROM GOV. UZODIMMA MORE THAN AWOMAMMA , SAYS CHIEF TONY AKUNEME

By Amaechi Chidinma

The Co- founder and pioneer president of Awomamma Development Forum ADF worldwide, Chief Tony Wakiki Akuneme has revealed that no community in imo state has benefitted more than his town from the present Uzodimma administration.

He said this during the first general meeting of the association held at the newly opened Bruno International Hotels and Resort in Awomamma recently.

Chief Akuneme who is also the traditional Mayor of (Ofekata) Awomamma enjoined all Awomamma sons and daughters at home and abroad to appreciate Governor Uzodimma because he has openly demonstrated his love and regards for Awomamma town, contrary to some politically motivated insinutions in the past.

Akuneme, a controller of Immigration and community leader took time to enumerate some of the good deeds of the Governor towards Awomamma people which included the construction of the Awomamma-Okwudor road,which if completed will strengthen the economic and cordial relationship between the two communities. Chief Akuneme highlighting that

the benevolence of the Governor towards Awomamma people, include the on-going reinforcement of Awo junction with solid drainage system to checkmate the serious yearly flooding at that spot, which he said affects vehicular movements and economic activities at the popular afor Awo market.

Chief Akuneme said the upgrade and rehabilitation of the age-long Awomamma General hospital, the Mother and Child Centre and the School of Midwifery are other visible achievements done by the Governor to Awo clan.

Speaking further he said ” Recently,the Governor moved the Imo State Polytechnic from Omuma to Awomamma and renamed it to B.U Nzeribe Polytechnic, thereby immortalizing the late iconic hero of Awomamma,whose legacies are gradually eroding the surface” .Chief Akuneme submitted.

He further hinted that by the singular action of the governor Awomamma will regan its pride of place not only in Imo, but the South- East geopolitical zone. He disclosed that

since the Governor “Ones” clinched power , he has appointed no fewer than 12 Awomamma Sons and Daughters into different exalted positions, Viz: former Chief Judge of the State, Hon Justice Theresa Chikeka ( nee Ohaneye), former Chairman Imo Water Board , Engr Celestine Ugoanyanwu, Commissioner ISOPADEC, Late Hon.Nkenna Nzeruo and Chief Austin Onyedebelu before his recent election as APC State Chairman , GM ITC,Chief Uche Obiozor,Special Advisers , Elder Alloy Nnawugo SA Diaspora, Lady Theodora Igboaruka , SA Water and Sanitation,Chief Dr Ikechukwu Ekeh SA Tourism, Chef Tony Akuneme SSA Information Communication Technology ICT, Barr Benneth Amukamara , member Judicial Service Commission, Dr Mrs Hannah Ndubueze, Provost Imo School of Nursing, amongst others.

Continuing , Chief Akuneme said ” It would be recalled that when it was the turn of Imo State to produce the revered Ohaneze President-General, he nominated a prominent Awomamma son , Late Ambassador George Obiozor to occupy the seat.”

Comptroller Akuneme noted that Awomamma has benefited immensely from the Governor , he enjoined the people of the community to appreciate the Governor , stressing that even Jesus Christ acknowledges appreciation.

He seized the platform to draw the attention of the governor on some ancient vital roads that needs to be rehabilitated,like the Umuezukwe- Umuezike roads that connects to Oguta and Mgbidi respectively, Umuezeala Ubogwu- Umuokwe- Amiri – Omuma roads that cuts across different communities starting from njaba river, pointing out that if these roads are constructed,it will spur developments.He appreciated the governor for his giants strides, especially on road rehabilitation and reconstruction in the state,and enjoined Awomamma indigenes to support the governor in his 3R mantra.

He went on to prophesy that Uzodimma may jolly well equal if not surpass the achievements of the famous late Sam Mbakwe by the time he steps down as governor in 2028.

Chief Akuneme went on to pray for the governor that his solid infrastructure legacies in the state shall make a way for his higher calling in the near future , even as he prayed to God to continue to grant him wisdom.

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