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Ikeduru Agog As Political Stakeholder Chief Nwosuji Host APC Leadership

….Ruling Party Welcomes New Members From LP

By Amaechi Chidinma

In a bid to further strengthen the Party’s grassroots structure and consolidate its growing influence in the 27 LGA of Imo state.There was a gathering of political like minds and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Umuaruruke Ikembara , Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State over the weekend , as party faithfuls converged at Chief Dr. Emeka Nwosuji’s residence to welcome new members who recently defected to the ruling party .

The event which was hosted by Chief Dr.Sir Emeka Nwosuji who also defected from the Labour Party LP to the All Progressives Congress APC Party brought together party executives, stakeholders, and other new entrants into APC.

The event served as a strategic platform for unity, expansion, and renewed commitment to the ideals of the APC.

Addressing Newsmen after the event the host , respected political stakeholder from Umuaruruke community , Chief Nwosuji thanked the leadership of the APC in Ikeduru under the distinguished leadership of Prince Charles Amadi, who also doubles as the Operational Leader of Owerri Zone he maintained that Prince Charles Amadi’s political guidance and strategic direction have continued to inspire party growth and cohesion across the zone.

Chief Nwosuji said the gathering with central theme “Welcoming the New Members to the Party.” was aimed at integrating several new entrants into the APC family, including notable political leaders who have resolved to align themselves with the party’s progressive ideology and developmental vision , which he said underscores the growing political appeal and expanding structure of the APC across Ikeduru and Owerri Zone at large.

Community members and party faithfuls who took turn to speak with our reporters have continued to commend the remarkable contributions of Chief Dr. Sir Emeka Nwosuji, whose unwavering support for the APC structure in Ikeduru and community development has played a significant role in strengthening the party’s grassroots presence. Beyond politics,

Chief Nwosuji has distinguished himself as a community-oriented leader who consistently champions development initiatives and promotes projects aimed at improving the welfare of his people. His dedication to community development and party consolidation has earned him admiration from party leaders and community stakeholders alike.

Many citizens within the political circle also acknowledge that the developmental and political strides recorded by Chief Dr. Sir Emeka Nwosuji resonate strongly with the leadership philosophy of Prince Charles Amadi, the Owerri Zone APC Operational Leader. Prince Amadi’s erudite, pragmatic, and inclusive leadership style has continued to shape the strategic direction of the party across the zone, encouraging unity, grassroots mobilization, and progressive governance. Under his guidance, party leaders and stakeholders across the zone have remained committed to expanding the APC’s influence while fostering political stability and community advancement.Importantly, the steady influx of new members from various political backgrounds into the APC fold has been widely attributed to the visionary and purposeful leadership of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma. His administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, infrastructural transformation, and people-oriented policies has continued to attract political leaders and grassroots supporters who see the APC as a credible platform for sustainable development and progressive governance across the state.

The growing confidence in the party across communities and political circles further reflects the positive impact of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s leadership, popularly associated with the 3R agenda of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Recovery, which has continued to redefine governance and development in Imo State. Many of the new entrants into the APC in Ikeduru and other parts of Owerri Zone have openly acknowledged that their decision to align with the ruling party is inspired by the governor’s pragmatic leadership style and his unwavering dedication to building a stronger and more prosperous Imo State

The event attracted several dignitaries and party stakeholders, including the members of the Ikeduru APC Local Government Party Leadership, ward executives, both old and newly inducted party members, as well as numerous stakeholders and supporters from across the LGA. Political observers believe the gathering will further strengthen the bond among party faithfuls while creating an opportunity for dialogue, collaboration, and renewed dedication to the party’s objectives

Other Political heavy weights in attendance include , Prince Charles Amadi’ “Charlvon” and other Dignitaries .

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