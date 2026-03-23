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2027: Okigwe Youth Bodies Adopt Longers Anyanwu For Senate

Ahead of 2027 political activities, the ambition of Hon. Longers Anyanwu (Ebubedike Ndigbo) to represent the people of Imo North (Okigwe)in the Senate Chamber’s of Federal Republic of Nigeria has received a boost, as 5 frontline youth bodies in the Senatorial Zone under the auspices of Okigwe Youth Alliance have unanimously adopted him.

The group made the declaration last Sunday in a communique they issued immediately after their strategic well attended one day political delegates leadership summit organized under the collaborative efforts of the Leaders of Okigwe Zone Youth Alliance at Rock View Hotel, Owerri.

The groups are Imo Youth Matrix led by Hon Chinagorom Cyriacus, Imo Youth Parliament led by Hon Sixtus Njoku, Okigwe Progressive Change led by Hon Ugochukwu Ekwebelem, Okigwe Unite led by Hon Iyke Anunam, and Okigwe Senatorial Zone Student Unions led by Comrade Christiana Udunna.

The summit which was a harvest of intellectual prowess, also fashioned critical road maps for accelerated advancement of the Senatorial zone both socially, economically and politically, and further thanked past patriotic leaders of the zone as exemplified by heroes like late Chief Sam Mbakwe and late Senator Anthony Echeru, for their efforts towards the betterment of the zone.

The summit also appreciated the leadership roles of some of their illustrious sons and daughters, as exemplified by Chief Tony Chukwu and HRH Eze Oliver Ohanweh, as well as past and present political office holders using His Excellency Chief Ikedi Ohakim as a point of contact, for all their passionate efforts towards the upliftment of the zone.

The group while commending the Shared Prosperity and 3R administrative mantras of Governor Hope Uzodimma, whom they equally described as an indefatigable, visionary and pragmatic ever performing Governor, for his giant strides achievements in the development and transformation of the zone.

It’s was also historical as the youth groups after thorough deliberations and contributions, The delegates through a motion moved by Hon Sixtus Njoku and was supported by Hon Ugochukwu Ekwebelem stated and resolved as follows ;

” that all the youth bodies in Okigwe Zone Bond, in alliance to support the Leaders towards achieving Okigwe Zone political projects, come 2027, that

the Youth Alliance pledge their total support to Okigwe Zone leaders as being led by Chief Tony Chukwu for Okigwe Governorship come 2027.

” Secondly, after having critically reviewed the state of representation of Okigwe Zone in the Red Chambers, the Youth Alliance has decided and resolved to unequivocally take the bull by the horn in making sure Okigwe Zone has a more people oriented, capable, pragmatic, progressive, compassionate, popular and qualitative representation come 2027 by unanimously adopting one of their own, CHIEF LONGERS ANYANWU, EBUBEDIKE for Senate Imo North Okigwe Zone come 2027.

“Furthermore we are appealing to his Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo State to hear our cry. To our Political Leaders please give us Chief LONGERS ANYANWU FOR SENATE 2027 for a better and more Progressive Okigwe Zone of our dreams” they happily stated and resolved.

The well articulated communique was endorsed by Hon Chinagorom Cyriacus. Obowo, Hon Sixtus Njoku. Ehime Mbano,Hon Ugochukwu Ekwebelem. Onuimo, Hon Iyke Anunam, Isiala Mbano, Hon Okechi Daniel, Ihitte Uboma, and Comrade Christiana Udunna, Okigwe.

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