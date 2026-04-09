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APC OWERRI-WEST LGA NEW EXCO HOLDS MAIDEN MEETING.

–As Chairman Okpe sues for teamwork .

By Innocent Osuoha

The newly inaugurated 27 man APC Owerri-west LGA EXCO led by Hon Chikadibia Okpe has held her post inaugural meeting at Nekede.

In his opening speech, Hon Chikadibia Okpe commended APC leaders in the local government for their unity of purpose which birthed the emergence of the new executives.

He harped on the need for diligence, dedication and team work which are the necessary tools for the Party’s growth and success in the local government.

Disclosing what looked like his blueprint, Hon Okpe assured his audience of effective leadership promising to carry all along in the course of his administration.

According to him, ” the success of our Party should be paramount in whatever we do as dedicated Party members”.

Some of the attendees who spoke at the meeting as the Chairman churned out his agenda, pledged to give in their best and commended the Chairman for insisting only transparency in the course of his administration.

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