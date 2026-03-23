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Culture A Panacae For Unity , Says Eze Umunnakwe

… Felicitates Okenze Nworuh Over Chieftaincy Conferment

By Amaechi Chidinma

A renowed Community Leader from Mbaise in Imo state Eze Umunnakwe “Okosisi” has identified Culture as a a focal point for strengthening unity , peace and love among citizens in a community as he felicitates with Lord Mayor 11 of Nguru Uboma Ahiaise Oke Nze Chukwuma Nworuh ” Omereoha 11 of Nguru Nwe Nkwo” and wife Chief Mrs Ojiugo Nworuh ” Odu Enyi Ogirishi” on their recently held Chieftaincy conferment ceremony.

Interracting with our reporter at the residence of Lord Mayor Okenze Nworuh , the respected leader described the honour as a clear testament of Okenze Nworuh’s outstanding contributions to youth empowerment, national development, philanthropy, and the promotion of peace and unity .

He extolled Uboma 2026, Hrh. Eze Reginald Amadi ” Obo 1 of Obetiti Nguru Autonomous Community ” for finding the celebrant worthy for the honour .

In continuation , the community stakeholder Eze Umunnakwe reiterated that the recognition given to his brother and friend , Okenze Nworuh serves as a testimony to the values of his service, character, commitments and impact towards Mbaise nation .

In furtherance , Eze Umunnakwe said ” We proudly join in celebrating this historic milestone , I commend Chief Nworuh’s exemplary leadership and bridge-building efforts among our people , We are confident that this new title will further inspire greater service to humanity and strengthen inter societal cooperation for greater advancement.” He submitted.

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that the Imo state Chairman of the Secondary Education Management Board, a renowned philantropist and illustrious son of Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Okenze Lord Mayor Chukwuma Nworuh was conferred with “Lord Mayor 2nd of Nguru Uboma Ahiaise Chieftaincy title in recognition of his numerous positive and remarkable contributions to human and community development.

The title was conferred on Okenze Lord Mayor Nworuh on the occasion of the Itu-Aka Nguru Uboma Ahiaise cultural festival, 2026 held last Saturday, February 28, after a holy mass at Sacred Heart Parish, Nguru Centre.

In an interview with newsmen shortly after receiving the title, he appreciated the traditional rulers of Nguru clan and the executive members of the Nguru Development Union for finding him worthy of the title, adding that the title has prepared him to do better because according to him, “To whom much is given, much is expected of him. My people have a lot of expectations from me. This title has spurred me to work harder for enhancement of the well being of humanity and society at large”

According to him, “I will not relent, I will increase my efforts, I will continue to uphold humanitarianism. This recognition is going to spur me for more work and services to God and humanity to make society a better place to live in” he said.

Present at the ceremony include family friends and relatives of the celebrant amongst whom is the former Councilor representing Oboama/Umunama Hon.Oscar Njoku , Chief Eze Umunnakwe ” Okosisi 1 of Mbaise and host of other personalities who graced the occasion which took place amidst pomp and pleasantries.

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