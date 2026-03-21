IMO JUSUN REFUTES SACK OF EXCO
The attention of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Imo State Branch
has been drawn to a malicious newspaper publication (NewsPoint) of March 16,
2026 at page 2 with headline “Imo JUSUN sacks exco”…
The executive of the Union hereby calls on our members and the general public to
disregard such publication as it is aimed at creating confusion among the members.
JUSUN executive in Imo State under the leadership of Comr. Prince Dozie Reginald
is intact and remains ever focused. JUSUN regrets that the said publication is the
handwork of some disgruntled elements who will stop at nothing to achieve their
inordinate ambition to assume the leadership of the Union in the State.
We are aware of the fact that this group of persons have been in constant clandestine
meetings/relationship with some agents of destabilization trying to destroy the Union
for their own selfish motive.
JUSUN urges her members to remain law abide as the Executive is committed to the
protection of the rights and welfare of the members at all times.
The Union wishes to use this medium to urge the Secretary of the Judicial Service
Commission (JSC) Owerri to refrain from using her acclaimed personal relationship
with HIS Excellency to intimidate and victimize our members unjustly, and also to
resist the temptation of being a willing tool in the hands of the Unions detractors.
It is only National Working Committee/NEC of the Union that has the power to
remove branch elected officers after due procedure.
The constitution of the Union recognizes the Chairman of a branch as the only
authority who can convene and preside over congress and exco meetings of the
Union. Any JUSUN meeting held without the authorization of the Chairman, duly
communicated by the Secretary in Line with the JUSUN Constitution (As amended)
is a nullity.
Please be guided accordingly.
Great JUSUN, Justice!
Ngerem Chibuike
PRO
About The Author
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