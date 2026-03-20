Full List of Imo State APC Chapter Exco Emerges, As LGA Party Exco Lists Come up

Full List of Imo State APC Chapter Exco Emerges, As LGA Party Exco Names Come Up
By Onyekachi Eze
The atmosphere within the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was electrified on Friday, March 20, 2026, as the long-awaited comprehensive list of newly elected State and Local Government Area (LGA) executives was officially released.
Two weeks after the party congresses, only the names of the State Chairman, Austin Onyedebelu, and the State Secretary, Onyekachi Ibezim, had been made public, leaving other positions undisclosed.
However, just days ahead of the national convention, the complete list has now been unveiled.
Trumpeta Newspaper observed that several new individuals have emerged across various positions within the party structure.
It would be recalled that prior to the congresses, the leader of the party in Imo State and Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, had advocated for a harmonization process across party organs, a proposal that was ultimately adopted.
Below is the full list of the State Executive Committee and the 27 L0a
GAs:
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