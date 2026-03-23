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NOTICE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

My attention has been drawn to the publication of Trumpeter News paper of March 19 2026.

I want to start it categorically clear that obilubi is an integral part of obazu as such we stand solidly with the decisions and program of obazu town union

My name is Ahamefula Desmond Nnanyereugo, president obilubi community development union I hereby call on the public to disregard such publication because the so called concerned citizens publication does not in anyway represent the decision of the entire community

Is no longer news that some unscrupulous and disgruntled elements now capitalize on the ill-health of our traditional ruler Eze Nze Francis Elendu Agunwa to foment troubles in obazu. Their actions are already proving to the community and Imo State at large that our Eze is incapacitated and could no longer discharge his duties. It is worthy to note that the town union have cover up the health status and the whereabout of our Eze in the comity of traditional rulers for so long. Am using this medium to call on the mbaitoli council of traditional rulers, the local government chairman, and the imo state council of traditional rulers to please investigate into the crises in obazu

For crying out loud I am the president of obilubi community development union and reserve all the right to always be inline with the town Union directive, decisions and programs that will bring peace, progress and stability to our God given community

I hereby state categorically that obilubi as a community stand solidly with the decision of the town Union

Signed

Ahamefula Desmond Nnanyereugo

President obilubi community development union

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