Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

THE TRIUMPHANT RETURN OF CHIEF VICTOR MURUAKO.

–Friends, Associates plan big.

By Innocent Osuoha(Trumpeta Editorial Adviser)

The clouds are gathering for the triumphant return of Hon Victor Muruako, Esq, the immediate past Executive Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

Hon Muruako who completed his tenure formally on 25th Feb, 2026, disengaged 27th Feb, 2026 via a farewell letter signed by the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Senator (Dr) George Akume, fnim, CoN.

Part of the letter read, ” your five year stewardship of the Commission stands as a remarkable testament of selfless service , principled leadership and unwavering obedience to the advancement of fiscal discipline and accountabilty in Nigeria’s public financial management system”.

The letter went further, ” throughout your tenure, you discharged your responsibility with professionalism, integrity and a deep sense of patriotism, consistently demonstrating an unreserved commitment to national service.”

According to the letter still, “you will be remembered for your clarity of vision, constructive engagement with shareholders and sustained advocacy for responsible fiscal practices across Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government. It also added that, “these contributions have undoubtably laid a solid foundation upon which future leadership of the Commission will continue to build”.

Meanwhile, a high powered organizing Committee code named “THANKSGIVNG & RECEPTION COMMITTEE IN HONOUR OF JON VICTOR MURUAKO”,led by Engineer Jephtha Marshall is on the speed lane to ensure that everything for the programme which comes up on Easter Monday, April 6th. 2026 is on ground and r eady.

About The Author