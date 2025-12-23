Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Oguta Lawmaker, Gilbert Nwosu Commends Uzodimma On Prudent Use Of State Resources, Salutes Him On Successful 2026 Budget Presentation

By Onyekachi Eze

The Member representing Oguta State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Gilbert Nwosu FNSE, has commended the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for his good governance.

He made this commendation yesterday, December 22, 2025 at the floor of the House shortly after the 2026 budget presentation by the Governor.

Nwosu described Uzodimma as a man who has proved his worth with public funds and assets since 2020 he became governor.

Hon. Nwosu noted that the exercise reflected clarity of purpose, fiscal discipline, and a strong commitment to inclusive development across the State.

According to the lawmaker, the 2026 budget framework demonstrates the administration’s resolve to consolidate on existing achievements while strategically addressing key sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and rural development.

“The governor’s presentation of the 2026 budget was well-articulated and people-oriented,” Hon. Nwosu said.

“It clearly captures the developmental aspirations of Imo people and aligns with the shared goal of building a more prosperous and sustainable state.”

He further praised the emphasis placed on projects that directly impact grassroots communities describing the budget as responsive to the needs and expectations of the electorate.

He assured the governor of the support of the Imo State House of Assembly, stating that lawmakers would diligently scrutinize the budget proposal to ensure value for money and effective implementation in the interest of the people.

“The 2026 budget presentation marks another milestone in the state’s fiscal calendar, setting the tone for legislative engagement and policy direction for the coming year. His Excellency has consistently demonstrated discipline, honesty and prudent in the management of Imo funds. Imolites are happy for you, sir. This is shown in your budget tagged the budget of economic breakthrough. This shows your zeal in the development of Imo state. I make bold to say that you’re a global asset. We always say we are blessed having a Godsent governor, and we ain’t mincing words. We thank you for the cordial relationship we have had with you as legislators and that we shall continue to provide “, Nwosu concluded.

Governor Uzodimma presented a budget tagged, “Budget of Economic Breakthrough” with a total sum of One Trillion, Four Hundred and Thirty-Nine Billion, Five Hundred and Seventy-Three Million, Five Hundred and Ninety Thousand, Four Hundred and Five Naira and Four Kobo (N1,439,573,590,405.04)”.

