Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Imo House Of Assembly Passes #1.4trn 2026 Appropriation Bill Into Law

By Onyekachi Eze

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly have embarked on Christmas holiday but not without approving the statutory 2026 budget estimates brought before it by the governor.

Preceding the official presentation of the budget by governor Hope Uzodimma on Monday, December 22, 2025 at the State House of Assembly, the lawmakers on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 passed the bill into law.

The bill for a law to appropriate the sum of N1,409,514,914,710.04 (One Trillion, Four Hundred and Nine Billion, Five hundred and Fourteen Million, Nine Hundred and Fourteen Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ten Naira and Four Kobo) to the service of the Government of Imo State of Nigeria for the year ending on thirty first day December, Two Thousand and Twenty-Six and for other related purposes was given accelerated passage.

The figure excluded the Consolidated Revenue Fund charge of N30,058,675,695 (Thirty Billion, Fifty-Eight Million, Six Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand, Six Hundred and Ninety-Five Naira), hence a total budget of N1,439,573,590,752.04 (One Trillion, Four Hundred and Thirty-Nine Billion, Five Hundred and Seventy-Three Million, Five Hundred and Ninety Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty-Two Naira and Four Kobo).

Leading the debate for its second reading on Tuesday plenary session, the Majority Leader, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West) recalled that the Governor had performed his constitutional obligation of presenting the 2026 appropriation bill tagged budget of economic breakthrough.

He therefore said, it behooves on them as legislators to critically look into the proposal and make necessary legislative inputs for effective applications.

Onyemaechi was optimistic that from the capital budget of #1.2trn., and recurrent expenditure of #238billion naira, it shows that the governor is prepared to fire on his desires for development across the State.

The number 3 legislator in Imo Assembly opined that the prospects of the 2026 budget is not only futuristic, but another gateway for human, capital and infrastructural boom.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma has demonstrated how passionate he is towards the well-being of Ndi Imo. All we owe him now is unfettered love and support anyway we can. Passing the budget will accelerate more goodies that will keep Imolites continuously happy”, Hon. Onyemaechi said.

In his submission, the House Committee Chairman on budget and appropriation, Hon Chisom Ojukwu (Nkwerre) boasted that Imo 10th Assembly would again make history, by partnering with the Executive arm towards ensuring good governance. “From the budget and appropriation committee, I will say this is the budget we all are proud of.

Committing 83 % of the budget to expenditure is historic only a man who is ready to work would move. Also, alloting over #13bn to agriculture, I can confidently say that Imo State will soon be the food basket of the south East”.

Hon Okechukwu Udeze (Ideato North), submitted that even when it is barely two years for Uzodimma to complete his tenure, he still works tirelessly and purposefully.

Udeze remarked that Uzodimma has lived up to expectations in the protection of lives and property.

“The governor has positioned Imo for development. Imo has risen. The 3-R government has done exceptionally well. Passing the budget means express permission for the governor to do more”, Udeze assured.

In their respective submissions, Hon Duru Iheonukara Johnson (Ideato South) and Hon. Innocent Ikpamezie (Mbaitoli) referenced on how prudent the governor managed Imo State resources as approved for the 2025 budget, adding that whatever amount requested for approval would be met since there are results to show for it.

Hon Uba James Esile (Onuimo) eulogied Uzodimma and the budget thus, “I am very proud that I am from Imo State and I came in contact with this administration. Moving around the State is enough testament that Uzodimma has judiciously spent Imo funds. He has created a blueprint for progressive governance. He has set a standard. The contents of the budget wreks of massive infrastructural turnaround that will be executed across the 27 LGAs. Imo State is in the hands of a good administrator”.

Following a point of order by the Majority Leader citing Rule 13 Order 74 and 76 which was sustained by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe, the House resolved into Committee of the Whole after the second reading and thereafter passed the bill into law.

It therefore awaits the governor’s assent.

About The Author