Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

Chairman, Metropolitan Elites Asso, celebrates former ENTRACO GM, Jef Nwaoha, at his 50th birthday

… Describes him as a charismatic leader

As the State Coordinator of Imo Progressive Movement (IPM), former President, ISOPADEC, Oguta Local Government Area and the former General Manager of Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO), Comrade Jef Nwaoha, celebrates his 50th birthday anniversary on 25th December, the Chairman of Metropolitan Elites Association Owerri (MEAO), Comrade Chike Peters Ohanuba, has heartily felicitated with him.

In his Felicitation Message he signed and made available to the media in Owerri, Comr. Chike Peters Ohanuba, said Comrade Jef Nwaoha’s 50th birthday anniversary is worth celebrating, as his living has been richly characterized with a genuine touch to humanity, coupled with his godly conduct and positive impact to the society.

Ohanuba observed with profound joy that the celebrant, who is a man of letters, dignified with humility, sincerity, accountability, probity, sense of conviviality, chivalry, tolerance and magnanimity, is part of the peace, security, growth and success of Imo State.

He noted that Nwaoha, who he described as a charismatic leader, performed wonderfully while functioning as GM of ENTRACO, National President of Imo Youth Council (IYC), ISOPADEC Youth President, Oguta LGA, Coordinator of Niger Delta Security Network and now as State Coordinator of Imo Progressive Movement, a movement, he added, played significant role in the reelection of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

“Comrade Jef Nwaoha is a charismatic leader who had a humble beginning. He started as a community youth leader, rose to being a youth leader at the state level with so much charisma that gave me fame in the state. He has continued to join relevant forces in strengthening democratic governance, which is evident in the peace, security and progress of the state.

“As he celebrates his 50th birthday, I wish him abundance of joy, goodness and divine wisdom, direction, protection and strength.

“I pray to God Almighty who has been sustaining him to always keep him and bless as he works for the goodness of humanity and society”, Ohanuba maintained.

About The Author