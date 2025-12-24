Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

PRESS RELEASE

December 24, 2025

APP CONDEMNS GOVERNMENT’S ACT OF POLITICAL PETTINESS AND INTIMIDATION AGAINST CITIZENS

The Action People’s Party (APP), Imo State Chapter, strongly condemns the reprehensible act of political intimidation witnessed earlier today. It is deeply regrettable that agents of the Imo State Government, under the directive of the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, deliberately restricted access to the private wing of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport for the aircraft carrying one of our leaders, Mazi Chima Matthew Amadi, who shared the flight with the distinguished Honourable member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Matthew Nwogu. This was not a logistical oversight but a targeted, state-orchestrated action designed to harass and intimidate Mazi Chima Matthew Amadi.

We find this action both laughable and profoundly condescending. Amadi has always been and remains a man of the people; the public wing of the airport better aligns with his personal character and commitment to interacting directly with citizens. This petty restriction, therefore, fails as an inconvenience and succeeds only in revealing the administration’s deep-seated insecurity and its reliance on intimidation and brute force as political tools.

This incident is not isolated but part of a sustained and worrying pattern of conduct. It follows closely on the heels of the government’s shameful attempt to disrupt the civic reception organized by the enterprising and resourceful people of Ideato Nation in honour of their brilliant, illustrious, and performing son and representative, Rt. Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere. We stand in solidarity with all Imolites and advocates of democracy in condemning this brute-force approach to dissent.

Such actions represent a reckless resort to political rascality and brutality. Targeting perceived opponents with state power is the reflex of an administration that has lost the argument with the people and now clings to coercion. It is, unequivocally, the grasping at straws of a drowning government.

This sustained culture of political banditry and brigandage has become the unfortunate hallmark of the present state government. Instead of channelling state resources and energy into this barren pursuit of harassing opponents, we demand an immediate redirection of focus toward the pressing needs of Imo State.

The people yearn for and deserve good governance, not grudge-holding. The energy spent on orchestrating airport restrictions should be committed to providing security, rebuilding infrastructure, reviving healthcare, and creating opportunities for modest, dignified living. This administration’s priorities are dangerously misplaced.

Though we have observed a sustained pattern of harassment and outright suppression targeted at prominent leaders of opposition political parties in the state, our party remains undaunted and resolute.

We will not be intimidated by these juvenile displays of power. We call on all people of goodwill to recognize these acts for what they are: signs of a failing government. Our commitment to the people of Imo State and to the principles of democratic engagement remains unwavering.

APP ….Oge Eruola,

Oge Eruola, Maka Ndi Imo!

Signed,

Cajetan Duke, JP

State Publicity Secretary

Action People’s Party (APP)

About The Author