Ngwoma Obube: Our Ezeship Stool Is Hereditary -Leaders

..Appeals Govt To Call Trouble Makers To Order

As the Ezeship tussle in Ngwoma Obube Autonomous Community continues to brew up traditional leaders in the community have accused a highly connected politician of masterminding the crisis calling imo state government to call him to order.

Ngwoma Obube, originally known as Obube autonomous community, from where Ulakwo and Egbelu autonomous communities were carved out, is an ancient autonomous community whose existence dates back to 1906 during the days of activities of warrant chiefs operated by the colonial masters has members of Onukogu’s family as it’s exes till date.

Speaking to investigative journalists thursday the leaders, titled Nzes from the community,stated that Ezeship stool of Ngwoma Obube community is ancient one that is hereditary to the foremost warrant Chief Okerende Onukogu’s family adding that was wrong for one who thinks he is rich and connected to wake up one day and begin to contest the ancient stool.

Explaining particularly, Nze Marcellinus Ewelike (Umunna Wu Ike 11) of Obube said the stool was established during the warrant Chiefs days with Warrant Chief Okerende Onukogu in 1906 after which Eze Stephen Ejelonu Onukogu reigned till 1970s when Eze Dr. Andrew Igbozuruike Onukogu ruled till his date in 2024 was been unanimously resolved to be hereditary to offsprings of Onukogu.

In his words,’ Going by the death and completion of one mourning of Eze Stephen Onukogu is right and due for the crowned Prince, Nkemakolam Onukogu to ascend the throne because nature abhors vacuum.

‘For now the stool is hereditary to Onukogu’s family and no need for the crisis. But if anyone or any village wants the hereditary status to be abolished we all should come together and discuss.

Adding his voice, a 76 old Nze Cosmos Chukwuemeka Elezie ( Ugwuezumba 1 of Obube) noted that his father witnessed and supported the hereditary status of the stool vowing to always support it. According to him politics must be set aside from traditional matters.

Nze Elezie said that out of six villages that make up Ngwoma Obube it is only Amafor village being propelled by Alex Mbata is gearing up to usurp the stool.

In an interview, the crowned Prince, Nkemakolam Onukogu who lived in US disclosed hereditary status of Ngwoma Obube Ezeship stool was contained in gazette of Imo state of 1979.

Prince Onukogu told journalists that after the death and one year memorial service of his father late Eze Stephen Onukogu he was supposed to ascend to the throne but one village, Amafor sponsored by a former owerri senatorial candidate became a stumbling block.

In his words,’ one village nominated somebody to take over as the next Eze in a way to upstage my candidacy and the rest five villages are supporting me.

I have been presented at the local government Uratta, and screened by DSS. My file has been forwarded to the state government .

‘When I came back after spending a month in US, my community Ngwoma Obube wanted to welcome me back, but what happened was unfortunate. To my surprise all the roads leading to Ngwoma Obube community were blocked. From Ulakwo, from Egbelu all were blocked and flooded with Police men just to obstruct me from getting into my community. They claimed I was coming for coronation which was lie.

‘Even as we managed to get into the community, I was not allowed to enter my father’s palace. We moved to my Uncle private residence and was trying to have entertainment, Police came and disrupted the celebration claiming they were sent from above.

Furthering Prince Onukogu accused the Former candidate for Owerri senatorial seat of masterminding the crisis calling on the state government to call him to order.

Sources closed to ministry of local government and Chieftaincy Affairs acknowledged that Ngwoma Obube is an ancient community which was gazetted by imo state government in 1979 and appealed to the warring factions to sheath their swords that the issue will soon be resolved.