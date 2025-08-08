VC recounts travails in build-up to Alvan upgrade

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education (AIFUE) Owerri, Professor Stella Ngozi Lemchi has recounted the stiff opposition she faced in the build-up to the upgrade of the institution to a university and her appointment as VC.

Speaking on Thursday, July 31, 2025 during a courtesy visit to her office by Nfunala Development Initiatives, an umbrella body of the descendants of the part owners of the land on which the institution is located, Prof Lemchi disclosed that she did not only contend with critics but also several petitions.

She stated that she had to respond to the loads of petitions and expressed gratitude to God for seeing her through.

According to her, God who sees the hearts of people turned the opposition and petitions against her for her own good.

She pointed out that each panel or individual she was compelled to interface with following the avalanche of petitions turned out to commend her labour of love for the institution.

She stated that she loves the institution to the extent that she began right from day one she assumed office as provost to work assiduously for its conversion to a university of education.

Professor Lemchi thanked all those who supported her quest for the upgrade particularly the Administrator of Nfunala Development Union, Chief Amanze C.P Njoku.

She informed that real hard work for the growth of university has begun, saying she would do all within her powers to take the institution to greater heights.

The VC said she has forgiven all who worked against her appointment and her quest to achieve the conversion of the institution.

Earlier, the Administrator of Nfunala Development Initiatives, Chief Amanze C. P Njoku (Anyamepere Mba Owerri and Dean of the Deanry) recounted the metamorphosis of the institution from a teachers’ training institute to a college of education and now to a university.

He stated that Prof Lemchi worked assiduously for the upgrade of the institution, adding that it was just and right that she enjoys the fruits of her labour.

Chief Njoku lauded the cordial relationship existing between the university management under the VC’s watch and the host community and pledged the continued support of the Orji Community to the university.

Those who accompanied the Nfunala Development Initiatives Administrator during the courtesy visit included Nze Iheanyi Ekeocha, Chief Martin Ekwerike, Oha Mbonu, Oha Peter Chikwe, Dr. Mrs. Amanze, Mrs Chidnma Charles Osuji, Obingaya Victor Emegara, Eugene Oha, Lolo Ifeoma Ekeocha and Augustina Ekeocha.

Management staff who received the visitors alongside Prof Nlemchi included Dr. Maria Njoku, Registrar; Udodiri Nwaohiri, Acting Bursar; and Magnus Unegbu, Acting Librarian.