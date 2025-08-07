NGWOMA OBUBE EZESHIP TUSSLE: EZE-In-COUNCIL AFFIRMS ONUKOGU’S ROYAL FAMILY HEREDITARYSHIP 

*SAYS FAMILY MONARCHY IN PLACE SINCE1906

It is laughable that a faceless, fake and self acclaimed group which parades itself as Ngwoma-Obube Elders Forum/Nde Oha aka Nde Ngworie being sponsored by Mr Mbata went haywire a couple of weeks ago and ended up shooting itself in the leg by publishing a trash as a Newspaper advertorial captioned “Ngwoma-Obube Community is not

Boiling, Media publication sponsored by the Onukogus false wicked misleading”published on page 6 of Monday Horn edition of July 14th 2025.

The said publication which dwelt extensively on name calling, distortion of facts, fabrications and exaggerated falsehood tried to rewrite history and whip unnecessary sentiments perhaps to mislead the Government and members of the Public who are keenly watching this atrocious and abominable acts being unleashed on a peaceful community like Ngwoma-Obube by urchins.

The write up totally veered off track, jettisoning the main issues that ought to have been discussed or espoused because they were dodging unassailable truth and facts of history regarding the Ezeship institution and established succession protocol in Ngwoma-Obube Autonomous Community/Ancient Kingdom.

It smacks of height of desperation, villification, frustration and vengeance seeking by soulless and the wretched of Ngwoma-Obube land seething in hate and anger over centuries of established Traditional norms and cultural practices in Community bequeathed to the present generation by our forefathers.

A peep into the wailing scenes of the poorly crafted and unsigned article depicts more of a lamentation by drowning and disgruntled persons. The acrimony and bitterness that aggravated this uncultured resolve to engage in rebellious acts that could be likened to Cultural and Traditional Treason is highly condemnable and regrettable.These people indeed conspired and engaged in Traditional and Customary Treasonable felony and the gods of the land will place judgement on them.

How else can one place this sacrilege against the culture and tradition of the land with intent to cause disquiet and challenge established Traditional norms and cultural Institutions under very flimsy excuses that premised on their socalled need to erase Legends, Traditions and customs and embrace their own new order of doing things because they are in 2025?

What a misleading narrative? If the tradition and customary order of things should give way for their own fixated and untenable order of doing things because of the 21st Century,they should first and foremost denounce their igboness and surnames!

Who does that? The tradition of hereditary Ezeship succession can’t be changed all of a sudden.

In the trash they called rejoinder,these imposters failed to provide answers to very pertinent and valid questions concerning the Ezeship succession and the hereditary rights of the Onukogu Royal family but rather preferred dancing shamelessly crying over alleged exaggerated injustices their forefathers suffered in the hands of the progenitor of Onukogu Royal Dynasty and successive kings that reigned after him among his descendants.

Those wild allegations are like tales by moon light with baseless and totally distorted narratives.Yes, Onukogus ruled over your fathers since 1906 and you want to stage a rebellion to truncate the continuation of their rulership which has been established and recognized by successive governments?

It is an impossibility because Ngwoma-Obube Autonomous Community is one of the Communities with hereditary Ezeship Status.

The most important thing that has not been denied is that there has been a line of kingship succession since 1906 which recorded chronological reign of the Onukogus as the unchallenged Kings of Ngwoma-Obube Ancient Kingdom/Autonomous Community since 1906.

The diversionary and quarrelsome outbursts by these imposters still agreed that the Ezeship Institution started with the warrant Chieftaincy Authority granted by the British Colonial Administrators to Onukogu Okeremgbere whose reign started in 1906 and was succeeded by his first son,Eze Stephen Ejeleonu Onukogu who reigned from 1933 following his father’s death and transited in 1978.

Following his transition, his first son,Eze Dr Andrew Igbozurike Onukogu reigned from 1979 and transited in 2024 .So,where were your fathers when this succession began and lasted with a generation of three long reigned monarchs of Onukogu descent through direct order of primogeniture, since 1906 till the immediate past Eze that transited in 2024?

Such long lasting and established succession could not have been an accident or by mistake.It has become a norm and established historical customary, cultural and Institutional matter that some dreamers cannot upturn and no amount of distortion of facts and use of self help can change this rich history or truncate what is already entrenched and gazetted.

It is really unfortunate that this imposters cruising on impersonation are so elated to have found a space on the pages of Newspapers to insult and rain abuses on the Onukogu Royal family; a royalty that parades very Distinguished and successful technocrats, professionals, academics and business men that have carved a niche for themselves within Nigeria and across the globe, especially in Europe and America.

What a misleading information by these jobless loafers who erroneously described Onukogu Royal family as “broken and desolate”. How dare these urchins raise their soiled shoulders and empty heads to talk nonsense about Onukogu royalty? The custom and Tradition of Ngwoma community embdies the Leadership arrangement which is rooted in the over a Century hereditary monarchy that runs through direct order of primogeniture in Onukogu Royal family.

What the rebellious urchins are merely doing is to forment trouble and cause unrest because they are fully aware that their inordinate and mad ambition is dead on arrival.

Another issue raised by these faceless anarchists is whether Ngwoma-Obube started existing from 1906 and if there was no leadership before the installation of the first Warrant Chief, Onukogu Okeremgbere?

The answer is very simple;it is a well known fact derived from Igbo History that the Igbo Society was acephalous and republican in nature and was rooted in small scale Village democracy before the coming of the British colonialist.With the exception of the western Igbo Communities, the Igbo neither built kingdoms nor Empires under monarchs.

The people of Ngwoma-Obube and other hinterland Igbo had no kings until the whiteman introduced the warrant Chieftaincy Authority granted to some prominent persons they deemed fit to provide leadership at the Community level in the newly introduced Indirect rule system.

So, the warrant Chief authority granted to Onukogu Okeremgbere was the beginning of kingship and Ezeship Institution in Ngwoma-Obube and it was sustained by his descendants and that has come to stay.

Signed

Ngwoma-Obube Eze in Council and Elders Forum