32027 Imo Guber; Uzodimma Faces Opposition Over Successor

…Abuja Based APC Members Gear Up Against Imo Governor

Even as activities preceding next general election in Imo State are yet to enter full gear, the state is gradually getting hot with political activities

Gaining more attention is the brewing disaffection eating deep in the fabrics of the ruling APC.

From Trumpeta’s observation of the political scene in Imo State ahead the 2027 elections, it is not going to be easy for the state governor and leader of the party in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Uzodimma since becoming governor in January 2020 took firm control of the APC. It was observed the likes of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, Prince Eze Madumere and others in the Rochas political family had gone under leaving the governor and followers under control. From 2020 till date, Uzodimma had been in charge dictating the pace of the pace.

But the situation is changing based on recent developments in Abuja as this newspaper learnt that some concerned forces in APC of Imo State extraction are working assiduously to torpedo the governor.

This newspaper learnt that despite making Abuja his abode more than Owerri the Imo State capital, some Abuja based politicians are plotting to displace Uzodimma’s control of APC.

With 2027 election ahead, some of the Abuja are eagerly working on all platforms at the party stage and in the presidency to torpedo Uzodimma and have control of the party structure.

It was further gathered that apart from having some key positions at the national level of the party and state when contests for party positions come up, the Abuja force are interested in becoming Uzodimma’s successor.

A clear sign of this development is the recent diatribe one of the aides of Uzodimma fired at an Abuja based APC member, Hon Obinna Nwawuba. Nwawuba represented Mbaitoli Ikeduru Fed Constituency in the House of Reps and currently executive secretary of a federal establishment in Abuja.

Apparently suspecting that Nwawuba is among the Abuja politicians plotting to limit Uzodimma’s firm control of the party structure, the governor’s aide fired salvos at the former Reps member.

Nwawuba is not the only one said to be involved as it was learnt that underground ploys of other APC leaders working to wrestle control of power from Uzodimma have been established. The target of the group is to stop the governor from having absolute control of the party and producing a successor in 2027/28.