Suicide Arising From Alleged Infidelity; Imo Community Deserted, Residents On The Run

Following the suspected suicide scene witnessed in Ogbaku Community of Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, information reaching Trumpeta has it that residents of the area have deserted the community.

On Sunday, one Reginald from Lawa village of Ogbaku Community in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State allegedly commited suicide in the premises of a man reported to be having amorous relationship with his wife.

The incident which caused commotion in the community gained attention in the social media as the picture of the deceased hanging on a tree went viral.

Reports in the social media circulated widely have it that apparently not happy with the manner another man in his community (names withheld) was having canal knowledge of the wife believed to be cheating the man, the late Reginald went to hang himself at the man’s compound.

Latest reports from the community have it that fear of the unknown emanating from the consequences of the deceased position as at the time of death have made residents of the area to desert the community.

Details of what transpired leading to the death of the victim have not been received from police but fear is said to be stopping the people from being at home.