Three suspects have been arrested in different locations of Imo over illegal possession of guns.

In a statement Police Command in Imo State made public Trumpeta has, the three suspects are telling operatives more about the guns found on them.

According to the Police statement from DSP Okoye Henry, Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, the three persons were nabbed at various points in the state.

The statement reads; “The Imo State Police Command has arrested two suspects in separate incidents for unlawful possession of firearms and threatening violence.

“On 29th July 2025 at about 3:00pm, a student of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Okoye Florence Chinenyenwa, reported that she was violently threatened by Reuben Casmir Chibuike, 25, of Kings Lodge, Umuokomoche Nekede, an indigene of Mbaitoli LGA. Acting swiftly, police operatives tracked and arrested the suspect. A search at his residence led to the recovery of one locally made pistol. He confessed to being a member of the Aiye Confraternity. The suspect has been transferred to anti-cult unit for detailed investigations and would be arraigned in court.

“In a related development, on 26th July 2025, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) intercepted one Stanley Uzoma, 32, of Ohekelem Umudim, Ngor-Okpala LGA, during a stop-and-search operation at Agbala along Aba Road. A locally made pistol was found in his possession. He claimed he picked it up from the roadside.

“Similarly, on 23rd July 2025, RRS operatives conducting a stop-and-search along the Owerri–Port Harcourt Road apprehended one Nnamdi Paul, 28, of Akaezeukwu, Ohaozara in Ivo LGA of Ebonyi State. He was found with a large sack bag and took to his heels upon sighting the police but was eventually arrested after a hot chase. A cut-to-size pistol was recovered from the bag upon search. Investigation is ongoing.

“Both suspects will be charged to court accordingly upon the conclusion of investigations.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, commended the officers for their prompt actions and urged the public to continue providing useful information to aid security efforts.

“The Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents”