Kaduru Drums Greater Support For Uzodimma

…Consults Mbaise Youths Progressives

— Youth Progressives Excited About Working With Kaduru

A renowned public health practitioner from Ngor Okpala local government area of Owerri Zone, Dr Chijioke Kaduru has charged youths across Mbaise Nation of Imo State to sustain their massive support for the Governor Hope Uzodimma-led 3-R administration.

Dr Chijioke Kaduru, an indigene of Obiangwu autonomous community of Ngor Okpala local government area and Chief Convener of a humanitarian movement, the Nkwa Chi Kwere movement, who made this appeal during a meeting with Leaders and Stakeholders of the Mbaise Youths Progressives last Tuesday, described the Imo state governor, Senator Dr Hope Uzodimma as a leader without any clannish, social or religious bias.

Dr Kaduru pointed out that the Uzodimma administration has in its fold, many Mbaise sons and daughters working as government officials in all sectors of governance. He particularly commended the ongoing efforts by the State, through the directives of the Governor to expand enrolment into the State Health Insurance programme. He also commended the ongoing efforts in revitalising primary health centres, under the leadership of Dr Chioma Egu, the Honourable Commissioner for Health of the State.

The Nkwa Chi Kwere Movement Chief Convener observed with happiness, that under the initiative and watch of Governor Uzodimma, the Owerri-Umuahia road running through Mbaise nation and which was a nightmare to motorists before the inception of the 3-R administration, has been fully reconstructed and transformed to a high way of safety and comfort.

He commended the Imo state Chief Executive, Hope Uzodimma for also reconstructing other major roads in the state namely, the Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe federal roads with street lights, in addition to rehabilitating many other roads across the state.

According to Chijioke Kaduru, Senator Hope Uzodimma is known for the execution of quality projects, an attribute for which he earned Infrastructure Governor of the year Vanguard Group of Newspapers award.

Chijioke Kaduru expressed firm belief that with continued massive support and encouragement, Governor Hope Uzodimma would leave the entire state far better than he met it on assumption of office.

Dr Chijioke Kaduru who is also, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, gave kudos to Mbaise youths resident in all parts of the state for being supportive of the Hope Uzodimma 3-R mantra administration since its inception.

Dr Kaduru further, extended warm greetings to the legislative leaders of the three Mbaise local government councils and the executive chairmen of Aboh, Ahiazu and and Ezinihitte Mbaise local government areas namely, Hon Barr Alaribe Iheukwumere of Aboh Mbaise, Hon A C Nwachukwu of Ezinihitte local government and Hon Larry Obinna Chikwe of Ahiazu Mbaise local government for upholding the cardinal policies and programmes of the Uzodimma administration.

In their saperate responses, notable Mbaise youth leaders present at the meeting expressed immense happiness and gratitude to Dr Chijioke Kaduru for according special recognition to Mbaise youths and appreciating their contributions to the development of Owerri senatorial district and entire Imo state.

Expressing excitement over the get-together forum which was at the instance of the Nkwa Chi Kwere movement Chief Convener, the leadership of the Mbaise Youths Progressives pledged to work hand-in-glove with Dr Chijioke Kaduru in all efforts to attract greater dividends of democratic governance to Mbaise nation.

Present at the special forum convened in Mbutu were Hon Onyewuchi Anyanwu, an APC leader in Ahiazu Mbaise, Hon Chukwuma Onyekwere, the SA to Imo state governor on youth and APC leader in Ahiazu Mbaise, Hon Anayo Acharike, a notable APC leader from Ahiazu Mbaise, Hon Irechukwu Okereke, an APC leader from Aboh Mbaise, as well as Hon Ndubuisi Victor, a leader from Ezinihitte Mbaise, among many other leaders and stakeholders.