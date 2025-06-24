Ohaji/Egbema PDP Chapter Gets A Boost As Party Welcomes Dr Onyema Ifeanyi Joshua

Chances of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Ohaji/Egbema LGA Chapter of Imo State, making a great mark in the coming elections brightened with the coming into their fold, Dr Onyema Ifeanyi Joshua.

Friday, the 20th of June, 2025 was an another great milestone in the history of the party as Dr Onyema, an international business man and ranking philanthropist became part of the party.

At the end of an event held in the home of the LGA Party Chairman, Hon Emeka Alaihie, Comrade Bright Ejiofor presented Dr Ifeanyi Onyema Joshua to the leadership of the Ohaji/Egbema PDP.

An illustrious son of Umuokanne in Ekwuato Ward of the LGA, Onyema Ifeanyi Joshua in his speech notes that his entrance into the PDP is a dream come true in his life adding that he will be a good party man who will abide by the rules of the PDP.

Apart from showing willingness to respond to the call of the party anytime, he promised to work for the progress of the PDP at all levels.

The meeting which was graced by leaders of the party at the state and LGA levels offered the party leadership opportunities to review programs and also plan ahead for the future.

The leadership meeting of the party reaffirmed its commitment to the leadership of the National Secretary of PDP, Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu as the leading leader of Imo PDP. After receiving reports from the twelve Wards Chairmen of the party, the LGA Chairman, Hon. Emeka Chukwu Alihie, was optimistic that PDP shall win future elections in Ohaji/Egbema.

Hon. Carl Nwokoma, the Orlu Zonal chairman of the party, thanked the leaders for holding firm and urged them to continue to believe in PDP and the leadership of Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, for there shall be light at the end of the tunnel. Hon. Amadi Ebenezer also lent his voice and pleaded with the leadership to always continue to keep the house together for the good of the PDP in the LGA and future elections and assured that there is hope in PDP.

Hon. Golden Nwosu sealed the contributions from various leaders and reminded all rank and file that PDP is still very strong and formidable in Ohaji/Egbema LGA. He charged everyone to remain steadfast as the party shall be the hottest bride as soon as expected.

Surveyor Eddy Ogbonna, one of the leaders of Ekwato Ward among others, joined their Ward Chairmen and the entire leadership of the LGA to welcome Dr. Joshua into the PDP family and urged him to feel at home as PDP is the only political party in Nigeria today with a human face.

The meeting ended with appetizing refreshments as sponsored by Dr. Joshua Ifeanyi and closing remarks by the Vice Chairman of the LGA, Hon. Nze Onwkamauche.