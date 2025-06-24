Ugochi Nnanna Okoro Loses Husband

..Burial Fixed July 3rd

A Prominent Female Politician and Business Mogul in Imo State, Bar Mrs Nnanna Okoro has lost the Husband, Chief (Engr) Ethelbert Okoro to the cold hands of death.

According to information available, the Late Okoro who was once a Top Official in Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, died at the age of 71.

The family has fixed the burial date on Thursday, July 3rd, 2025.

Okoro’s final journey will commence on Monday, June 30, 2025 with a vigil mass at Marria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri, Imo State, by 5pm.

His body would be committed to mother Earth on July 3rd after a Requiem Mass at St Michael Catholic Church, Ihiagwa, Owerri West LGA. He will be interred after service in his Compound, Mboke, Ihiagwa.

Speaking to TRUMPETA amidst sobs and tears, the devastated wife and Widow, Lady Nnnanna Okoro, a former Commissioner and Governorship Aspirant in Imo State prayed God to receive the soul of late Engr Okoro, lamenting that he was not only a dotting husband and Father, but her best Friend.

“I have lost my shield, my number one Supporter, my Husband and Friend, the best Father in the world” She cried.