How Pastor, Suspect Raped Lady Through “Prayers” , As Police Arrest Man Who Killed Father over Land Proceeds

Details of how a pastor and another suspected accomplice allegedly tricked a young woman to have canal knowledge with her have emerged.

Based on police statement, Trumpeta has obtained the manner a church pastor, Ikenna Emmanuel aged 32 years of Umuobom, Ideato South LGA of Imo State and an accomplice Frank Chizoba unlawfully had canal knowledge of a young woman (names withheld).

According to the police statement signed by DSP Henry Okoye, PPRO of Imo Police Command, the pastor in charge of Authentic Power City Church and his accomplice lured the victim to the pastor’s house under the pretext of offering prayers and ended up raping her.

Police statement reads “Operatives of the Orlu Divisional Headquarters have arrested a pastor and his accomplice for the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman.

“The suspects, Pastor Ikenna Emmanuel ‘m’, 32 years, of Umuobom, Ideato-South LGA, and in charge of Authentic Power City Church, and Franklin Chizoba ‘m’, lured the victim to the pastor’s residence on 30th June, 2025, under the pretext of offering prayers for her. On arrival, the pastor reportedly gave her a drink. Shortly afterwards, she became dizzy, after which both suspects had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Following the report, operatives from Orlu Division promptly arrested the duo. During interrogation, both suspects confessed to the offence and further admitted to engaging in homosexual acts. They were subsequently charged to court on 12th August, 2025, and remanded at the Correctional Facility, Owerri, pending trial”

The statement further gave insight into the death of a man said to be killed by his son because of land sale proceeds.

According to police, “In a different development, operatives of Orlu Division, on 12th August, 2025, apprehended one Ifeanyi Odinka ‘m’, 39 years, of Amaifeke Orlu, for stabbing his father, Denius Odinka ‘m’, 75 years, to death following a dispute over proceeds from a land sale. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

“The murder suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, for further investigation and prosecution.

“The Imo State Police Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of all residents. The Command urges Imolites to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and to promptly report all suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via 0803 477 3600”