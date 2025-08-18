The Chief Convener of a humanitarian organisation, Nkwa Chi Kwere Foundation and crusader for socio-cultural preservation of Igbo cultural heritage, Dr Chijioke Kaduru has given kudos to traditional rulers and critical stakeholders of Mbaise nation for sustaining the annual Iriji Mbaise festival.

Dr Kaduru, a public health practitioner who made the commendation in an interactive encounter with news men in Owerri posited that the annual Iriji Mbaise has over the years, attracted global attention to the rich culture of Ndigbo as it is now, celebrated in Mbaise camps and quarters all over the world.

Chijioke Kaduru, an indigene of Obiangwu community in Ngor Okpala local government area of Imo state described Indigenes of Mbaise nation as peoplle with great respect and value for culture and nature.

According to the Chief Convener of Nkwa Chi Kwere Foundation, an Mbaise man is proud of his language, traditional mode of dressing, traditional food, music, technology, agricultural endeavours and yet, highly civilised and God-fearing with undiluted respect for elders.

In the opinion of Dr Kaduru, Iriji Mbaise festival is a great boost to efforts by concerned and well-meaning Igbos for the revival of Igbo cultural heritage.

He therefore, charged other clans across Igbo land to emulate Mbaise nation by reverting to their original culture.