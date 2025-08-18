SOUTH EAST ZONE ASSOCIATION OF DIRECTORS OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP DEVELOPMENT CENTRES GET NEW EXCO.

As Dr Oby Osuagwu of UNIHEZ emerges new Chairman

By Innocent Osuoha

The South East Zone Universities Association of Directors of Entrepreneurship Development Centres have elected a new executive.

At the end of the election which held online last Monday, Dr Oby Osuagwu of Hezekiah University, Umudi, Nkwerre, Imo State, emerged as the new Chairman.

The Association which is currently six years old is an umbrella body of Association of Directors of Entrepreneurship Development Centres of Universities in the South East Zone of Nigeria.

After taking over from the out gone Chairman, Dr Rex Ufomba of Spiritan University, Isuochi, Abia State, Dr Osuagwu promised to promote entrepreneurship and innovation across the zone with a view to fostering a collaborative ecosystem that would support entrepreneurship and innovation.

She then thanked her colleagues for finding her worthy to serve.

Dr Oby Osuagwu is the Director of Entrepreneurship Development Centre of Hezekiah University Nkwerre as well as the Acting Dean, Faculty of Management and Social Sciences.