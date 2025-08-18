Ben Anyanwu Refutes allegation of involvement in Ngwoma-Obube Ezeship Crisis.

… Calls for internal resolution

A lagos based businessman and popular philanthropist in Nigeria, Eziopara Ben Anyanwu from Egbelu Obube Community of Owerri North LGA has distanced himself from the allegations from a section of Ngwoma-Obube people that he aligned with the former Pro Chancellor of Imo State University and former APC senatorial candidate for Owerri zone, Prince Dr Alex Mbata to foist an Eze elect on the community. This followed petitions and publications circulated by the aggrieved persons who came under a body called “Ngwoma-Obube Elders”.

In making the refuttal, Eziopara insisted that neither him nor Eze Jude Nwaogu nor Prince Mbata is involved in their ongoing selection process for the vacant stool of Ngwoma-Obube kingship. He submitted that it does not accord with any known practice that a non member of a community can sit upon the decision to determine or influence the process of identifying, selecting and crowning the Eze of another community which has a succession constitution.

“I categorically and unreservedly deny these allegations as they are entirely unfounded and without any substance or shred of truth.

“As a member of another community, I ought not have, and sincerely do not have any interest in the selection of Ngwoma-Obube traditional ruler. It is not in tune with the practice anywhere that a person from one autonomous community can sit upon the decision to determine or influence the process of identifying, selecting, and crowning the Eze of another community against the constitution of such community.

Eziopara noted that his friendship with Prince Mbata who hails from Ngwoma-Obube does not make him eligible to interfere in their community affairs. He said, “my friendship with Prince Alex Mbata does not imply that I can influence the choice of their traditional ruler or be constituted as a member of the selection panel. The selection process is the prerogative of Ngwoma-Obube community, and I respect their autonomy “.

However, he insisted that he cannot for the matter of the ongoing Ezeship disagreement disengage his relationship with Prince Mbata whom he shares a bond of friendship with, saying that he will continue to partner with him and any other progressive Obube Son or Daughter to ensure greater development is achieved for their communities. He stressed that it is a deliberate attempt to lower his status by the petitioners when they described him as Personal Assistant to Prince Mbata.

Eziopara called on the community to see the need to retire home and resolve their issue rather than finding who to link to their problem. He emphasised his aversion for crisis, and, unapologetically said the allegation of working in concert with anyone to influence the choice of Ngwoma community traditional ruler is baseless and only exists in the imagination of their purveyors.