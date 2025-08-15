2027/8 Imo Guber; A Look At Ikedi Ohakim, Mazi Gburugburu, Charles Orie, Mike Ejiogu As Early Birds

The space in Imo is gradually bolstering with events signposting potpourri of political activities that would characterize the 2027/8 governorship race in the state.

Imo remains an interesting spectacle when governorship contests take place each election year.

Unlike others in the South East Zone, the battle for Government House in Owerri always turn up dramatic moments that make the state a unique scene to behold.

Even as the state Governor is yet to complete two years of his second term, events leading to who will take over from him have already reached feverish pitch.

While those I describe as zonal jingoists keep banding about the much orchestrated Imo Charter of Equity, waiting when the coveted seat will be allocated to them, interested bidders for the throne have commenced quests to emerge victorious.

The required media attention, consultations and expected razzmatazz ahead hostilities for who takes over from Governor Hope Uzodimma have commenced.

The set up for the epic clash has gained momentum with few aspirants making their interests known either directly or through subtle means.

Without showing passion for any of the aspirants, this piece is targeted at having a head count of those warming up for now until when “jungle will mature” to separate pretenders from contenders.

IKEDI GODSON OHAKIM

Among the early arrivals for the next governorship position of Imo State is Ohakim. He needs no introduction in the politics of the state. As a former commissioner and governor, Ohakim is a household name generating enough wave at the moment while seeking return to Government House, Owerri.

This is not Ohakim’s first attempt after leaving office in 2011. Recall that in 2015, the Okohia, Isiala Mbano born politician made spirited efforts to get the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, ticket for the general election of 2015, but was unsuccessful as Emeka Ihedioha won the primaries.

After serving as Commissioner for Commerce during the era of late Evan Enwerem at a younger age, which earned him the title of Ochinanwata, fate played a major role in shaping his career in the field of politics as he latter emerged Governor of the state in 2007.

Before the 2007 episode, record has it that Ohakim was the Deputy Governorship candidate of the AD when the incumbent governor, Uzodimma was the parry’s candidate in the 2003 election. As if his mandate to govern Imo State remains divine, Ohakim who was not part of the PDP governorship primaries screening of 2007 election, after obtaining form, dumped the umbrella party for PPA. During that period, Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia who had strained relationship with the ruling PDP was the progenitor of the PPA and used the party to win Abia State governor seat back- to-back.

In the same 2007, interesting events unfolded and Ohakim was elected Governor after the bye-election of the governorship contest. The intrigues of that era and how Ohakim won are not the focus of this commentary. But his efforts to get a second term under PDP was unsuccessful because Rochas Okorocha, then of APGA, carried the day in the 2011 election.

As one who is yet to have a second missionary journey like his predecessor, Achike Udenwa, and successor, Okorocha, Ohakim came up with “Otu-Onu” (one term) agenda. The Otu-Onu arrangement he floated in the 2015 election was to enable him rule for only one tenure and leave the office. But the agenda was unsuccessful.

Ten years after, the Otu-Onu spirit is still aflame. Ohakim is being called upon to reclaim the second term mandate he missed. The program is being packaged by Bring Back Ohakim, BBO group, under the leadership of a retired US Army Capt, Bishop Johnson of Ohaji/Egbema LGA of the state.

The BBO outfit has shown significant milestone in not just announcing the intention of Ohakim for the next governorship of Imo State, but also engaging in aggressive marketing why the Clean and Green exponent deserves another term in office.

Bring Back Ohakim (BBO) adherents have not stopped at nothing informing Imolites why Ohakim deserves another shot in office. Apart from recounting the former governor’s achievements in office 2007-2011, especially in areas like the “Clean and Green” initiative which kept Owerri and environs clean, the creation of Imo Roads Maintenance Agency, IROMA, establishment of Imo State Polytechnic and other people oriented programs initiated within the four years he was in charge, warranted the calls for Ohakim’s return.

The BBO not only argues that Ohakim’s return may settle the issue of Imo Charter of Equity if he elected to complete two tenures for Okigwe Zone leaving Owerri Zone the opportunity to have a candidate in 2031, but will also use his experience in leadership skills further the development of the state from where the incumbent stops.

Ohakim, who marked his birthday last week was born in 1957 intends to attain the mark of former one tenure governors like former Ekiti State Governor, Fayemi who came back to complete another term in office. Ohakim has a first degree in Business Administration and Masters in Management from University of Lagos.

Aside from a history associated with politics, Ohakim worked for years in Senior commercial and Executive management roles within multinational engineering and manufacturing companies including First Aluminium and Tower groups. He was MD and CEO of Alucon Building Products Limited Lagos and

Chairman of Mekahog Group of Companies; an integrated group providing products and services for defense, security, construction fabrication oil and gas sector.

Ohakim’s renewed interest for Douglas House is also generating multiple reactions in the Imo populace with tackles from some quarters which his BBO team is adequately handling. In the coming days as more details unfold, this writer will go further in the discussion of Ohakim’s chances.

CHIMA MATTEW AMADI

Taking the political landscape of Imo State by storm is Chima Mattew Amadi. Signals that he has something up his sleeves for a shot in Douglas House, another name for the Government House, Owerri, was when billboards of TMO emerged across major roads in the state capital and beyond. That was about two years ago. The quantum and quality of the billboards were announcements of something strange in the system. Though, it appeared more like a Non Governmental Organization, NGO, showpiece, but political watchers can decode that it’s not unusual to the regular style of transforming NGOs to political structures.

And no one needed the services of a soothsayer why the window dressing through outdoor advertisment was for Amadi’s governorship ambition. Moments the November 2023, Governorship election was conducted in Imo, for Uzodimma to continue in office a second term, came the TMO interest in Government House, Owerri.

Though, the state has witnessed such flash in a pan approach in the past, but TMO undoubtedly is turbo charged for the race. He has recruited lieutenants to carry on the crusade. Amadi is an actor to watch out for in the next governorship election.

Populary known as Mazi Gburugburu, his background speaks volumes of a respected Nigerian scholar, researcher, advocate for good governance, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has made noteworthy advancements in the fields of Political Science, Economics, and Development Studies.

Background checks since he is a fresher to the race reveal he is the chairman of Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Julian-Matt Group, and founded the Jude and Juliana Amadi Foundation.

In 2023, Amadi was awarded the Social Crusader of the Year by The New Telegraph Newspapers.

His profile shows that he was born in Kano (Kano state, Nigeria) to Jude and Julia Amadi, young Chima grew up in Kano and completed his primary education at Dabo Primary School in Kano before proceeding to the Army Day Senior Secondary School in Kano and then completed his secondary school at the Comprehensive Secondary School education, Umuekwune, Imo State. Chima enrolled at the University of Ibadan, where he pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Human Nutrition.

During his time at the University of Ibadan, Chima demonstrated his leadership potential when he served as the Secretary General of the Students Union. This experience stimulated his passion for advocating transparency and good governance. He was also the president of the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Memorial Youth Association an off youth organization of the People’s Democracy Movement (PDM) where he was mentored by political sages like late Alhaji Abubakar Garba Koko, Prof Ango Abdulai and late Mallam Lawal Kaita.

Academic Achievements

He bagged a masters in public health and a Ph.D. in Human Nutrition. Following a brief stint as a consultant Nutritionist, his thirst for knowledge and his multidisciplinary interests led him to pursue another degree in Politics and International relations, graduating with a first class at the Lead City University, Ibadan.

Chima proceeded to the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science on a Chevening scholarship, where he obtained an MSc in Comparative Public Policy and Administration. Chima will return to his alma mater University of ibadan to obtain an MSc in political science graduating with a solid PhD grade, allowing him to proceed for yet another PhD in the university of ibadan. However Chima would deny this offer to proceed to the University College London, for the purpose of honing his analytical skills in political theory. At the University College London Chima graduated with an Msc in Democracy and Comparative Politics.

Dr. Amadi Career is not limited to his advocacy as he is also a serial entrepreneur with a chain of successful companies in the corporate world. He is the chairman of the JulianMatt group.

Philanthropic Activities

Through the Jude and Juliana Foundation, Dr. Amadi has been actively involved in philanthropic activities, empowering villagers in his Ngor Okpala Community and neighboring villages in Imo State, Nigeria. Additionally, he has supported Nigerian youths through scholarships and business capitals, demonstrating his commitment to community upliftment.

Announcing his arrival to the political scene, Mazi Gburugburu has recruited some of his Ngor Okpala kinsmen as TMO apostles for the task ahead. The likes of former member who represented Ngor Okpala State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Blyden Amajirionwu, Cajethan Duke who until recently was APC spokesman in the state and Chinwe Obinna, former Chairman of the LGA are on TMO train. Beyond his locality are other major players pushing his aspiration.

In apparent bid to gain attention in the society, Mazi Gburugburu has been involved in charity undertakings and philanthropy. He has shown significant interest in the affairs of Imo State. Despite not publicly identifying with any particular party as platform for his ambition, his criticisms of style of the present government in Imo State have earned him backlash from media handlers of Uzodimma administration. A crossfire of words and associated verbal exchanges between Mazi Gburugburu camp and Uzodimma allies have become a significant discourse in the media.

How Mazi Gburugburu, who has no party at the moment will mobilize structures to reach his destination is a question waiting for answer. More so, his lifestyle of flying alongside with associates in private jets is creating doubts about his managerial skills in handling resources of the state where the masses are not comfortable with governors who globe throttle with private jets fueled by scarce allocations to the State from the Federal Government.

This writer will take another time to also review the negative consequences of TMO team engaging “roforofo” with government agents as well as Mazi Gburugburu’s near pedestrian approaches to people at the grassroots in a bid to gain support.

CHARLES UMEZURIKE ORIE

Also joining the early birds gunning for the governorship race is Orie, a prominent business man and political figure in the state.

The former Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, ISOPADEC, has shown intention to run for the governorship. Not much has been heard about his ambition in terms of group championing his cause unlike Ohakim’s BBO and TMO of Amadi. What is seen more announcing Orie’s desire is the Facebook handle of the younger brother, Emma Orie, a former Member of the Imo State House of Assembly and flashes in the print media identifying him as one of those wanting to succeed Uzodimma.

The Ohaji/Egbema LGA born politician is expected to increase his steps in the days ahead having shown capacity to be counted among those in the race.

After serving as ISOPADEC MD, the Umuokanne in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State born politician is relying on what he achieved in the interventionists agency where it was claimed he implemented initiatives aimed at community development and youth empowerment.

His sympathisers are of the view that his tenure at ISOPADEC was noted for introducing skill acquisition programs, job creation through agricultural initiatives, and scholarship schemes for Imo youths.

A write up hailing his leadership of the commission in Imo states; “during his tenure as MD/CEO of ISOPADEC, Chief Charles Orie demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to grassroots development. He built from scratch and fully equipped three ultra-modern hospitals in each of the three oil and gas-producing Local Government Areas of Imo State, significantly improving access to quality healthcare.

“In addition, he rehabilitated 20 primary health centers, expanding medical outreach to underserved communities.

“Chief Orie also oversaw the construction of a concrete bridge in the Late Senator Athur Nzerebe’s village in Oguta, enhancing transportation and connectivity for local residents.

“Furthermore, he built a brand-new Skill Acquisition Center in Awommamma, Oru East LGA.

“These achievements are just a few examples of his impactful and people-centered approach to governance”

It was learnt that his resignation in 2024, though in controversial circumstances as the Imo State Government claimed the ISOPADEC board was dissolved allowed him “to focus on his political aspirations for the 2027 elections. His resignation was accompanied by a commitment to continue serving the people of Imo State through political leadership”

It was learnt from the social media that Imo State Progressives for Change 2027 Endorsed Him and claims of being the already-made Candidate of the Diaspora

Operating with the “Follow Who Know Road” mantra, my further discourse on Orie’s ambition will be to undertake a survey of how he fared in ISOPADEC, as a micro Imo, while awaiting further impact he will make in the sector other than plantings in the print and social media about his ambition. The Akutuegwu chieftaincy holder is expected to go beyond steps of one of his Ohaji/Egbema LGA brother who has fizzled out from the political scene after he bubbled with attention for the 2015 governorship election but couldn’t sustain tempo before party primaries. The fellow got campaign office, assembled associates but couldn’t go beyond buying the PDP form. He succeeded in getting only one vote during the primaries, meaning the 12 delegates from his LGA didn’t find him worthy of the race. And that was the end of his story in politics. All eyes are on Orie to avoid this demeaning feat.

MIKE EJIOGU

Not much has been heard about his interest until few days ago Mike Ejiogu ambition manifested through media exposure.

As he is about to receive the Aka Ekpuchi Onwa Igbo tittle from South East monarchs, Mike Ejiogu is another sure bet for the next governorship race of Imo.

He is a billionaire businessman and High Chief Executive Officer of CityGate Homes Abuja,

From Anara ancient kingdom in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Ejiogu is a respected community leader whose commitments for human capital empowerment, development and community development are unrevealed.

The Onowu of Anara is said to be behind the recent Okigwe Zone Summit intended to launch his ambition.

Ejiogu is said to be using the event of his 51st birthday as gateway to unfold his desire to govern Imo State, “is a radical entrepreneur and business investor who believes in an economy that doesn’t suffocate the middle class and that is why despite his numerous business investments in Lagos, Abuja and overseas, he continuous to invest in Igbo states, thereby fully committed to the growth of the Igbo economy and empowerment and employment of Igbo men and women”

Quoting what an Owerri based journalist wrote about him ahead the chieftaincy title, Ejiogu in his immediate community of Anara, his clan Osu and in his Local Government, Isiala Mbano, his zone Okigwe and state, Imo, has “footprints of aggressive human support programs are audacious. A University of Abuja graduate of Business Administration. Began his elementary education at Holy Ghost Primary School, Makurdi in Benue State where he was enrolled in 1981. In 1987, he was awarded his First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC). In 1988, he proceeded to the renowned Government College, Makurdi, Benue state and completed his junior secondary school in 1990.

“Chief Ejiogu temporarily pursed the pursuit for Western education after the completion of his junior secondary education. This was a properly orchestrated plan to establish a business that could train him in school, employ many young Nigerians and contribute to the socio-economic development of Nigeria. Now he has conglomerate of businesses.

“After a period of nine years, having firmly established his business empire, Chief Ejiogu dusted his books, picked up his pen and was back to the classroom – this time at Amuwo Odofin Boys Secondary School where he began and completed his Senior Secondary School Education from 1999 to 2001.

“In 2010, the distinguished entrepreneur was admitted into the prestigious University of Abuja for a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Public Administration and graduated with a very sound degree in 2016.

“He has managed his business conglomerate which include Western Travels & Tours Ltd, Lagos, where he was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer from 1999 to 2008. In 2002, he also established the Snow Water Production Ltd, Surelere, Lagos and was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer until 2008.

“In 2014, the astute entrepreneur fully diversified into the Real estate and hospitality business with the establishment of the Mbano Royal Suites, Imo, Abuja Royal Suites, Wuse 2 among other signature hospitality brands in Lagos which gave birth to Citygate Group. Chief Ejiogu as of today has employed thousands of youths in his business empire, directly and indirectly, contributing his quota to the socio-economic development of Nigeria”

With enough financial war chest to fight the governorship, I will apply slight restrain to allow Ejiogu make his intention known before further comments shall proceed.